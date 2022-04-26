

Prolonged War Will Not Help Securing Ukraine’s Future



Ukraine's intention to join NATO, a military alliance came out as the root cause of Russian invasion. Ukraine is geographically located closest to Russia and once it was part of the Soviet Union. Most of its critical infrastructures are built during the Soviet era. Ukraine acted as a progressive country, with the democratic ideology at its core, after its independence. But President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's excitement to join NATO was very much unclear and appeared as a stunt to disturb Russia, the flagbearer of the Eastern world and socialism. If it was a development alliance, Russia might not have retaliated, but a military alliance so close to its territory was enough for Russia to invade Ukraine.



On multiple occasions, Russia had expressed its discontent about Ukraine's willingness to join NATO. Politely they also served threats. But Ukraine's comedian turned President Zelenskyy did not have proper political understanding to realize the consequences of his decisions. Now, the Ukrainian people are paying the price of his mistakes. Even if Russia loses this war, Ukraine will require at least 50 years to stand strong. The loss will remain totally on the Ukrainian people though Russia never intended to take power of Ukraine.



Russia is much more superior from Ukraine in terms of its military capacity.Zelenskyy's role throughout this crisis remained like a showmanship or pawn compromising the future of his countrymen. It was always an unequal war. Though the Western media is constantly portraying military failure of Russia in Ukraine, truly Russia has not gone for full forced attack yet. They have intentionally delayed their forward march, kept capital Kyiv surrounded for days while attacking other important cities like Mariupol and Donbas. Russia could have won this war easily with brutal force but they remained calm and slow in their operations and that is the reality.



President Zelenskyy expected a lot from his Western allies. But the Westerners including the US is only supporting them with military aid, which is apparently delaying a Russian victory as well as creating more havoc for the Ukrainians. The military aid is not going to help the Ukrainians as they will have only dead cities after this war. The Western world should have come forward to mediate between Russia and Ukraine for a peaceful solution but no such concrete step was visible till now.



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday there may be no swift end to the conflict in Ukraine because of the stiff resistance to Russia's invasion. He also agreed to the fact that, this war may continue till end of 2023. Johnson also mentioned that, Putin has a very large army and he is still in a position to win - a rare citing by a Western world leader. If the war continues for two years, Ukraine will be completely destroyed. They will have to depend on the support and loan from its allies to revive. It will be the worst outcome for a country like Ukraine.Zelenskyy will realize his mistakes at one point as he already expressed his discontent over the actions of NATO and his so-called allies.



From the very beginning of this war, Zelenskyy's approach was very wrong. He went underground and refused to leave Ukraine though he claimed that Russian force was on to him and his family. He wore dresses like a war-time commander. His wife OlenaZelenska was also seen with assault rifle in pictures depicting herparticipation in the war to Ukraine though it is sure that neither Zelenskyy nor Olena participated in direct combat. Zelenskyyalso ordered males from 18 to 60 to remain in country and participate in this war even against their will. It was a serious humanitarian offense. Many families had to depart Ukraine without the man of their house.



The Western world has put so many sanctions to destroy the economic strength of the country. They are also trying to block gas sales of Russia. But Russia is quickly modifying their economic system as they are now focusing on domestic economic system. For example; many multinational companies have left Russia forcing many to become unemployed and Russian government is now deploying them in different government works while allocating a special fund for them. Hence, it will be hard to economically destroy Russia as Putin had that in his calculations. Moreover, huge demand of gas throughout the world and a little bit of price cut will push different countries to buy gas from Russia like India did despite their good relations with the US.



Russia and Ukraine both are top grain producers of the world. They combinedly supply 30 per cent wheat of the world. A great part of the world is now going through food crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This Russia-Ukraine war will intensify the crisis. This will also instigate food politics - the most dangerous type of politics. As the Western countries will need to come forward to address the food crisis in Africa and some parts of Asia, they will have greater influence over different regions. This war and actions of everyone is making us believe that, some force is trying to destroy the food supply capacity of both Russia and Ukraine to take advantage of the upcoming food crisis and that must not happen for the sake of humanity.



The USA is the leader of the democratic world. They are contributing in different areas of development of many countries including Bangladesh. But their role in this Russia-Ukraine war is not supportive to the concept of peace or human rights. They could have taken the lead in establishing truce between Russia and Ukraine to instill peace and humanity. Rather they continued to supply military aid to Ukraine to prolong the war which definitely brought devastation towards Ukraine and its people. Moreover, they should also lead in closing all sorts of military alliance and dismantle NATO. If you try to expand the reach of any military alliance on the neighborhood of any country, which is historically your enemy or economically your competition, then that country will retaliate for sure, especially when that country is very strong.



Zelenskyy in recent appearance is trying to spread fear of Russian invasion of other countries after Ukraine and trying to get the support of different countries. But none is actually responding. He also expressed his intentions to sit with Russian authority for discussion and again he threatenedthat any further Russian attack will foil any peace process. He is actually active weak and indecisive. But to achieve a true result, he has to come out of all influence, which seems very difficult.



From the actions of world leaders, especially the Western world, we may doubt if they really want to stop the war in Ukraine for the sake of peace and humanity. As we have not seen any significant attempt from them to stop this war peacefully, many hence question the true intention of the US and its Western allies. But that should not be a great example from the leaders of the democratic world.



We hope, the Western world including the US along with the UN will come forward to mediate between Russia and Ukraine to stop this war. They must bring both these countries back on economic activities for the sake of the welfare of this whole world. Zelenskyy must start to understand the fierce future of his country if this war continues for long. Putin also must stop this war for the sake of humanity and follow the roads of political discussions. Humanity has come far from utilizing violence for political advantage and the global leaders should realize that soon.



We believe, peace and humanity will prevail.

The writer is Chief Editor at Mohammadi News Agency (MNA), Editor at Kishore Bangla and Chief Patron, BangabandhuShishu Kishore Mela









