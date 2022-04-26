Two found dead in Pirojpur, Naogaon

Two people including a minor girl have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Naogaon, on Saturday.

PIROJPUR: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 40 to 45, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mathbaria Police Station (PS) Nurul Islam Badal said locals spotted the half-decomposed body of a man in Surjamoni Village under Tikikata Union of the upazila at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police assumed that the man might have been killed about 5 days back.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Mathbaria Circle) Md Ibrahim visited the scene.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a minor girl from a bamboo garden in Manda Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shakila Akhter, 8, daughter of Saker Ali, a resident of Pashchim Laxmirampur Village under Bhalain Union in the upazila. He was a first grader at a local primary school.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Harun-ar-Rashid said Shakila Akhter had been missing from the house since 4pm.

Later, locals spotted her naked body lying in a bamboo garden in the area in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the UP member added.

Police primarily assumed that the minor girl might have been murdered after being raped.

However, the law enforcers arrested a person for questioning in this connection.

Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident.