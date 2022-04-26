Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two found dead in Pirojpur, Naogaon

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Our Correspondents

Two people including a minor girl have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Naogaon, on Saturday.
PIROJPUR: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 40 to 45, could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mathbaria Police Station (PS) Nurul Islam Badal said locals spotted the half-decomposed body of a man in Surjamoni Village under Tikikata Union of the upazila at night and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Police assumed that the man might have been killed about 5 days back.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Mathbaria Circle) Md Ibrahim visited the scene.
MANDA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a minor girl from a bamboo garden in Manda Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Shakila Akhter, 8, daughter of Saker Ali, a resident of Pashchim Laxmirampur Village under Bhalain Union in the upazila. He was a first grader at a local primary school.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Harun-ar-Rashid said Shakila Akhter had been missing from the house since 4pm.
Later, locals spotted her naked body lying in a bamboo garden in the area in the evening and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body, the UP member added.
Police primarily assumed that the minor girl might have been murdered after being raped.
However, the law enforcers arrested a person for questioning in this connection.
Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the         incident.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two found dead in Pirojpur, Naogaon
Iftar, Doa Mahfil held in Madaripur
3 murdered in B’baria, Tangail
Heat wave disrupts normal life in Chuadanga
Two minors drown in Chattogram, Chandpur
An Iftar and a Doa Mahfil was held at Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat
Eight killed in road mishaps in five dists
DC Anjana Khan Mojlish on Friday


Latest News
Shop owners in Ctg cheat buyers on pretext of foreign products
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft