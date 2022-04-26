Video
Iftar, Doa Mahfil held in Madaripur

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Our Correspondent

The Iftar Mahfil going on in Madaripur Town on Sunday. photo: observer

MADARIPUR, Apr 25: An Ifter and a Doa Mahfil was held in the district on Sunday evening.
The function was arranged in Madaripur M M Hafiz Memorial Public Library on the occasion of the holy Ramadan. It was organized by
Abul Hasan Sohel, district correspondent, on behalf of The Daily Observer, for readers and well-wishers of the Observer.
Among others, representatives from LGED (Local Government Engineering Department), PWD (Public Works Department), and RHD (Roads & Highway Department) , Sajahan Khan, president of Madaripur Press Club, locals journalists, and other  respectable  persons attended the Iftar party.


