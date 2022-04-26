3 murdered in B’baria, Tangail

Three people including two minor children have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Tangail, on Sunday and Monday.

BRAHMANBARIA: A man was hacked to death by his nephew in a quarrel over water falling from the roof of his house in Kosba Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakkar, 55, son of Afzal Ali, a resident of Kharera Village.

Quoting locals, police said Abu Bakkar had been locked into a quarrel with his nephew Sabuj over water falling from the roof of his house in the morning. At one stage, Sabuj stabbed Abu Bakkar with a knife, leaving him severely injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kosba Police Station (PS) Alamgir Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

TANGAIL: A mother has attempted to commit suicide after strangling her two children in Bhuapur Upazila of the district.

Superintend of Police (SP) Sarker Mohammad Kaiser confirmed the information on Sunday afternoon.

The SP said the children's mother Sahida told police at the hospital that she had killed her two children suffocating them with pillow. Then she tried to commit suicide by hanging herself with a moving ceiling fan. Suddenly, she fell on the floor with the fan and became unconscious.

The SP further said police are looking into the matter to ascertain whether any third person had instigated Sahida to kill her own sons.

However, no case has so far been filed. Preparations are underway to lodge a case.

The children's father Yusuf said, "None of mine remains alive. She murdered my sons. I want her punishment. She can only be compared with a devil because she had killed her own children."

Police recovered the bodies of two siblings from a house at Bhuapur on Sunday afternoon. At that time, their mother Sahida Begum was found injured and she was rushed to Tangail Sadar Hospital.

During the recovery of the bodies, police found that a ceiling fan was lying on the floor of the bed room. It was then anticipated that the children died after the ceiling fan fell on them.

Of the two deceased brothers, Md Sajim was six-year old while Md Sunny was four-month old. Their father is a van-puller in the area.

Surjo Banu, the grandmother of the children, said, "As they didn't awake from sleep, I went to call them up at around 11am. Then I found that the door was closed from inside. I became suspicious when found that none of them responded to my call. Then I entered inside the room with the help of my neighbours."

The Bhuapur PS OC said the bodies of the children were sent to Tangail General Hospital for autopsies.

He further said broken ceiling fan and blood-stained blades of the fan were found inside the bedroom.

"We anticipated that the children died after the fan fell on them", the OC added.

Later, Sahida's confession changed the anticipation.

Police suspect Sahida might have killed her sons following a family feud.









