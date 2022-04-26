Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 murdered in B’baria, Tangail

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Our Correspondents

Three people including two minor children have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Tangail, on Sunday and Monday.
BRAHMANBARIA: A man was hacked to death by his nephew in a quarrel over water falling from the roof of his house in Kosba Upazila of the district on Monday morning.  
The deceased was identified as Abu Bakkar, 55, son of Afzal Ali, a resident of Kharera Village.
Quoting locals, police said Abu Bakkar had been locked into a quarrel with his nephew Sabuj over water falling from the roof of his house in the morning. At one stage, Sabuj stabbed Abu Bakkar with a knife, leaving him severely injured.
Later, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kosba Police Station (PS) Alamgir Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.
TANGAIL: A mother has attempted to commit suicide after strangling her two children in Bhuapur Upazila of the district.
Superintend of Police (SP) Sarker Mohammad Kaiser confirmed the information on Sunday afternoon.
The SP said the children's mother Sahida told police at the hospital that she had killed her two children suffocating them with pillow. Then she tried to commit suicide by hanging herself with a moving ceiling fan. Suddenly, she fell on the floor with the fan and became unconscious.
The SP further said police are looking into the matter to ascertain whether any third person had instigated Sahida to kill her own sons.
However, no case has so far been filed. Preparations are underway to lodge a case.
The children's father Yusuf said, "None of mine remains alive. She murdered my sons. I want her punishment. She can only be compared with a devil because she had killed her own children."
Police recovered the bodies of two siblings from a house at Bhuapur on Sunday afternoon. At that time, their mother Sahida Begum was found injured and she was rushed to Tangail Sadar Hospital.
During the recovery of the bodies, police found that a ceiling fan was lying on the floor of the bed room. It was then anticipated that the children died after the ceiling fan fell on them.
Of the two deceased brothers, Md Sajim was six-year old while Md Sunny was four-month old. Their father is a van-puller in the area.
Surjo Banu, the grandmother of the children, said, "As they didn't awake from sleep, I went to call them up at around 11am. Then I found that the door was closed from inside. I became suspicious when found that none of them responded to my call. Then I entered inside the room with the help of my neighbours."
The Bhuapur PS OC said the bodies of the children were sent to Tangail General Hospital for autopsies.
He further said broken ceiling fan and blood-stained blades of the fan were found inside the bedroom.
"We anticipated that the children died after the fan fell on them", the OC added.
Later, Sahida's confession changed the anticipation.
Police suspect Sahida might have killed her sons following a family feud.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two found dead in Pirojpur, Naogaon
Iftar, Doa Mahfil held in Madaripur
3 murdered in B’baria, Tangail
Heat wave disrupts normal life in Chuadanga
Two minors drown in Chattogram, Chandpur
An Iftar and a Doa Mahfil was held at Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat
Eight killed in road mishaps in five dists
DC Anjana Khan Mojlish on Friday


Latest News
Shop owners in Ctg cheat buyers on pretext of foreign products
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft