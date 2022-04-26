Heat wave disrupts normal life in Chuadanga

CHUADANGA, Apr 25: Heat wave is continuing in the district. Life is getting crippled. To quench thirst, people are purchasing green coconut and watermelon at increased prices. Traders are taking advantage of the heat.

According to field sources, general people are suffering seriously in the district.

The suffering is going mostly with the poor, ultra-poor and day-earners.

According to Meteorological (Met) Office sources, 41 degree Celsius temperature was recorded on Monday at 3pm. The highest temperature has been prevailing in the district for three consecutive days, ranging between 39.5 and 41 degree Celsius.

District Met officer Samadul Islam said, the temperature is likely to remain unchanged in coming days.

At noon the entire district town looks desert with thin presence of people. Only few people are going on an urgent need as Eid-ul-Fitr is forthcoming.

Many market goers are suffering immensely as they have to wait for long time to get vehicles. Also the vehicular movement is hampered.

Garment traders are passing very worried time as customers are not going out amid the heat stress.

"We are not getting satisfactory customers ahead of Eid," said Shamim Ahammed, a New Market shopowner in the district town.

Most rickshaw and van pullers are not getting expected passengers. Sometimes, they are taking rest under trees or on their vehicles.

''I have earned a poor income. It is too little to feed my family. I cannot run my vehicle for required time amid so heat," said a rickshaw puller Anwar hossain, dweller of Chuadanga Polash Para in the town.

Children and elderly people are getting affected by heat-caused diseases, such as diarrhoea, dysentery, jaundice, and

stroke, hospital sources said.

Dr. Waliur Rahman, consultant of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, said, "In such weather, we should not go out without an urgent need. We should drink much water, juice, and green coconut water to keep our health good."

Per piece green coconut is selling at Tk 70 against its previous price of Tk 50. Watermelon is selling at Tk 50 per kg.









