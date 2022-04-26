|
Two minors drown in Chattogram, Chandpur
Two minor girls drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Chandpur, on Sunday and Monday.
CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Sharifa Akter, 5, daughter of Nurul Islam, a resident of South Chandrapur Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Sharifa drowned in a pond nearby the house while she was playing near its bank.
Later, locals found her floating in the pond and rushed to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
Physician of the hospital Dr Nabila confirmed the incident.
CHANDPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Khadija Khatun, 5, daughter of Mohiuddin, a resident of Vajnakhal Village under Kalcho Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Khadija fell in a pond while she was playing near its bank at around 1pm.
Later, the deceased's family members rescued her and and took to Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.