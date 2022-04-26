Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in Chattogram, Chandpur

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Our Correspondents

Two minor girls drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Chandpur, on Sunday and Monday.
CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Sharifa Akter, 5, daughter of Nurul Islam, a resident of South Chandrapur Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Sharifa drowned in a pond nearby the house while she was playing near its bank.
Later, locals found her floating in the pond and rushed to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
Physician of the hospital Dr Nabila confirmed the incident.
CHANDPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Khadija Khatun, 5, daughter of Mohiuddin, a resident of Vajnakhal Village under Kalcho Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Khadija fell in a pond while she was playing near its bank at around 1pm.
Later, the deceased's family members rescued her and and took to Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two found dead in Pirojpur, Naogaon
Iftar, Doa Mahfil held in Madaripur
3 murdered in B’baria, Tangail
Heat wave disrupts normal life in Chuadanga
Two minors drown in Chattogram, Chandpur
An Iftar and a Doa Mahfil was held at Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat
Eight killed in road mishaps in five dists
DC Anjana Khan Mojlish on Friday


Latest News
Shop owners in Ctg cheat buyers on pretext of foreign products
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft