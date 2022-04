An Iftar and a Doa Mahfil was held at Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat













An Iftar and a Doa Mahfil was held at Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Barishal Press Club in the city on Sunday on the occasion of the holy Ramadan. The press club organized the programme with its President Kazi Nasir Uddin Babul in the chair. photo: observer