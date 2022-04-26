Video
Eight killed in road mishaps in five dists

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Our Correspondents

Eight people including a schoolboy have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Satkhira, Mymensingh, Natore, Barishal and Kurigram, in two days.
SATKHIRA: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Tala and Sadar upazilas of the district on Saturday and Sunday.
A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Tala Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Eshan Shil, 12, son of Pankaj Shil, a resident of Moshardanga Village under Kheshra Union in the upazila. He was a sixth grader at a local high school.
Local sources said a speedy truck hit Eshan in Moshardanga area at around 7 pm, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to her injuries on the way to a local hospital.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Tala Police Station (PS) Golam Rasul confirmed the          incident.
Earlier, a man was killed in a road accident in Bokchara area in the district town on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Obsaydul Gazi, 60, an employee at Satkhira Municipality office. He was a resident of Modhumollardangi area of the town.
Police and local sources said a passenger-laden speedy bus of 'Mamun Paribahan' from Sylhet to Satkhira hit a motorcycle carrying Obaydul in Bakcharamor area in the morning while he was going to the municipality office, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, locals seized the bus and handed it over to police, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar PS Bishwazeet Odhikari confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken place in this               connection.
MUKTAGACHA, MYMENSINGH: Two persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Muktagacha Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
The deceased were identified as Md Hanif, 45, son of Lal Mahmud, and Shahera Khatun, 46, wife of Md Hatem Ali, hailed from Shashara Village in the upazila.
Muktagacha PS OC Mahmudul Hssan said the accident took place in Ramchadrapur area on the Mymensingh-Tangail Regional Highway under Muktagacha Upazila at around 3pm when a Tangail-bound passenger-laden bus hit a rickshaw from behind, which left one person dead on the spot and three others injured.
Later, one of the injured died at Muktagacha Upazila Health Complex while undergoing treatment.
Other injured persons were admitted to the hospital and undergoing treatment there.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.
A case was filed with Muktagacha PS in this connection, the OC added.
NATORE: Two young men were killed in a motorcycle accident in Singra Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased were identified as Bappi alias Kanak, 19, and Al Amin, 17, residents of Chakpur Krishnapur area in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a Natore-bound passenger-laden bus hit a motorcycle in Ningaain area on the Natore-Bogura Highway at around 11 am, leaving the motorcycle riders Bappi and Al Amin seriously injured.
Later, locals rescued the injured, but they succumbed to their injuries on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Natore Highway PS SI Jamil confirmed the            incident.
BARISHAL: A man was killed in a road accident in the city on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Md Halim Mridha, 37, son of Khokon Mridha, a resident of Polashpur area in the city. He worked at a polythene shop in Chakbazar area of the city.
Police and local sources said Halim Mridha along with polythene of advance order was going to Negalganj at night riding by an easy-bike.
On his way, the easy-bike overturned after losing its control over the steering in Talukdarer Haat area at around 9pm, which left him critically injured.  
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.
Kotwali PS SI Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A young man was killed in a road accident in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Sumon Mia, 19, son of Belal Hossain, a resident of Purba Fulmati Village under Naodanga Union in the upazila. He was the driver of a tractor.
The injured person is Shihab Uddin, 22, son of Shahid Uddin, a resident of Balatari Village in the union.
Local and the deceased's family sources said a tractor turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Kishmat Shimultala area at around 4:30pm, whict left its driver Sumon dead on the spot and his associate Shihab critically injured.
Being informed, police visited the scene.
Injured Shihab was taken to a hospital in Rangpur for better treatment.
Fulbari PS OC Fazlur Rahman confirmed the   incident.


