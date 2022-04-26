Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Boraigram dwellers to get water supply through pipeline

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Apr 25: Pipeline installing in Boraigram Municipality of the district was opened on Tuesday to ensure drinking water supply to residents.
The installation of supply pipeline under the Water Supply and Sanitation Project of the upazila was inaugurated by Professor Abdul Quddus, MP (Boraigram-Gurudaspur) as chief guest.
On the occasion, a discussion meeting was also arranged at Murgihata of Bonpara with K.M. Zakir Hossain, mayor of the municipality, in the chair.
Among others, local political leaders, municipal officials, and journalists were present.
The chief guest said, after completion of the project, the crisis of pure drinking water will go.
He thanked the municipal authorities for this step as well as supporting the interest of municipal dwellers. He requested them to finish the work rapidly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two found dead in Pirojpur, Naogaon
Iftar, Doa Mahfil held in Madaripur
3 murdered in B’baria, Tangail
Heat wave disrupts normal life in Chuadanga
Two minors drown in Chattogram, Chandpur
An Iftar and a Doa Mahfil was held at Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat
Eight killed in road mishaps in five dists
DC Anjana Khan Mojlish on Friday


Latest News
Shop owners in Ctg cheat buyers on pretext of foreign products
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft