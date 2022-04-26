Boraigram dwellers to get water supply through pipeline

NATORE, Apr 25: Pipeline installing in Boraigram Municipality of the district was opened on Tuesday to ensure drinking water supply to residents.

The installation of supply pipeline under the Water Supply and Sanitation Project of the upazila was inaugurated by Professor Abdul Quddus, MP (Boraigram-Gurudaspur) as chief guest.

On the occasion, a discussion meeting was also arranged at Murgihata of Bonpara with K.M. Zakir Hossain, mayor of the municipality, in the chair.

Among others, local political leaders, municipal officials, and journalists were present.

The chief guest said, after completion of the project, the crisis of pure drinking water will go.

He thanked the municipal authorities for this step as well as supporting the interest of municipal dwellers. He requested them to finish the work rapidly.









