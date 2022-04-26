Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barca wobble continues as Rayo win puts Real Madrid on brink of title

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

Barcelona's Spanish defender Jordi Alba reacts at the end of the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 24, 2022. photo: AFP

Barcelona's Spanish defender Jordi Alba reacts at the end of the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 24, 2022. photo: AFP

BARCELONA, APR 25: Barcelona suffered a shock 1-0 defeat by Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, handing Real Madrid the chance to win La Liga if they draw at home to Espanyol next weekend.
Barca's place in the top four is still not secure either after a third consecutive defeat at Camp Nou continued their late-season wobble and saw them squander the chance to pull away in the race for Champions League qualification.
Madrid remain 15 points clear with five games left to play and while Barcelona have a better head-to-head, Carlo Ancelotti's side know they will be uncatchable if they take just a point from Espanyol on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Barcelona should still have enough for the top four given they sit six points clear of Real Betis in fifth, with five games left to play, but winning this game in hand against an out-of-form Rayo side would certainly have made the run-in more comfortable.
"There are games that get complicated because we don't start how we should," said Xavi. "It's a shame because it was a golden opportunity."
Instead, their form, as much as their position, will be a real concern for coach Xavi, whose team have now won only twice in their last six matches.
This loss comes after they were beaten at home by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-finals and then defeated by Cadiz in La Liga, also 1-0.
"We're struggling a lot at home," said Sergio Busquets. "We're in this negative dynamic at Camp Nou. We have a cushion and we had a chance to take advantage but we haven't managed it."
Xavi talked on Saturday about "recovering the sensations" of a few weeks ago, when a 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu looked set to place Barcelona even as favourites in La Liga next season.
But that feels like a distant memory now, with the team's season in danger of ending with a whimper.  
Missing out on the Champions League would be unthinkable for Barcelona, who started the season with debts of more than a billion euros.
Missing out on second place would have consequences too given qualification for the Spanish Super Cup is also believed to be worth around eight million euros to the Catalans.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca wobble continues as Rayo win puts Real Madrid on brink of title
Fighter Modric primed to floor Pep's City in Champions League semis
Independent regulator to oversee football in England
Kohli 'anxious' and 'fried' but will battle out of alarming slump
Alcaraz youngest entrant into ATP top 10 since Nadal
Smith cleared of racism allegations
Abahani comes from behind to beat Muktijoddha 4-3
Minhaz takes solo lead after 8th round


Latest News
Shop owners in Ctg cheat buyers on pretext of foreign products
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft