Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:10 PM
Alcaraz youngest entrant into ATP top 10 since Nadal

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

PARIS, APR 25: Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz, aged 18, on Monday became the youngest player to enter the top 10 of the ATP world rankings since his compatriot Rafael Nadal did so at the same age in 2005.
Alcaraz climbed two places to ninth in the world due to his straight-sets victory over Pablo Carreno Busta in the Barcelona Open final on Sunday. Britain's Cameron Norrie drops out of the top 10 to number 11.
It was the third title of the season for Alcaraz, having won the Miami Masters at the beginning of the month and the Rio tournament in February.
Carreno Busta swaps places with another Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the former climbing to 18 and the latter moving down one spot to 19th.
Novak Djokovic still sits atop the standings despite losing to Russian Andrey Rublev in the final of the Belgrade Open. World number two Daniil Medvedev is out with a hernia problem.    -AFP


