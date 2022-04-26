Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Abahani comes from behind to beat Muktijoddha 4-3

Saif tames Police 6-1

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Sports Reporter

A moment of the match between Saif Sporting Club (Yellow-Black) and Bangladesh Police Football Club (Blue) in the Bangladesh Premier League in Rajshahi on Monday. photo: BFF

A moment of the match between Saif Sporting Club (Yellow-Black) and Bangladesh Police Football Club (Blue) in the Bangladesh Premier League in Rajshahi on Monday. photo: BFF

Dhaka Abahani, on Monday, had come from behind two goals to defeat Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in a 4-3 match in the Bangladesh Premier League in Gopalganj.
The traditional sky blue outfits went on the back foot when Muktijoddha's 23-year old Japanese striker Tetsuaki Misawa opened the net in the 35th minute. The Abahani boys digested another goal when another Japanese striker Soma Otani sent the ball home in the 50th minute.
Digesting two, the sky blues kicked back in the match. Costa Rican striker Daniel Colindres Solera reduced the margin for Abahani scoring in the 65th minute.
Bangladesh midfielder Rakib Hossain levelled the margin for Abahani scoring in the next minute when Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto Santos da Silva extended the margin netting one in the 75th minute and Rakib scored the team's fourth and final goal in the 80th minute.
Japanese striker Tetsuaki Misawa managed to extend the margin by one goal hitting the net in the injury time but could do nothing to flee the defeat in the end.
In another match on the day, Saif Sporting Club outsmarted Bangladesh Police Football Club by a 6-1 margin in Rajshahi. In the match, defender Riyadul Hasan Rafi had the armband instead of Denmark-born Bangladeshi Jamal Bhuiyan who had the armband over the years. The team management had an understanding that the pressure of captaincy was affecting Jamal's personal performance in the matches.
In the other matches, 10-man Mohammedan Sporting Club played a 1-1 draw with Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra when Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society and Chittagong Abahani played a goalless draw.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca wobble continues as Rayo win puts Real Madrid on brink of title
Fighter Modric primed to floor Pep's City in Champions League semis
Independent regulator to oversee football in England
Kohli 'anxious' and 'fried' but will battle out of alarming slump
Alcaraz youngest entrant into ATP top 10 since Nadal
Smith cleared of racism allegations
Abahani comes from behind to beat Muktijoddha 4-3
Minhaz takes solo lead after 8th round


Latest News
Shop owners in Ctg cheat buyers on pretext of foreign products
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft