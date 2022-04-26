Abahani comes from behind to beat Muktijoddha 4-3



A moment of the match between Saif Sporting Club (Yellow-Black) and Bangladesh Police Football Club (Blue) in the Bangladesh Premier League in Rajshahi on Monday. photo: BFF

The traditional sky blue outfits went on the back foot when Muktijoddha's 23-year old Japanese striker Tetsuaki Misawa opened the net in the 35th minute. The Abahani boys digested another goal when another Japanese striker Soma Otani sent the ball home in the 50th minute.

Digesting two, the sky blues kicked back in the match. Costa Rican striker Daniel Colindres Solera reduced the margin for Abahani scoring in the 65th minute.

Bangladesh midfielder Rakib Hossain levelled the margin for Abahani scoring in the next minute when Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto Santos da Silva extended the margin netting one in the 75th minute and Rakib scored the team's fourth and final goal in the 80th minute.

Japanese striker Tetsuaki Misawa managed to extend the margin by one goal hitting the net in the injury time but could do nothing to flee the defeat in the end.

In another match on the day, Saif Sporting Club outsmarted Bangladesh Police Football Club by a 6-1 margin in Rajshahi. In the match, defender Riyadul Hasan Rafi had the armband instead of Denmark-born Bangladeshi Jamal Bhuiyan who had the armband over the years. The team management had an understanding that the pressure of captaincy was affecting Jamal's personal performance in the matches.

In the other matches, 10-man Mohammedan Sporting Club played a 1-1 draw with Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra when Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society and Chittagong Abahani played a goalless draw.











