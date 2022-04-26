Minhaz takes solo lead after 8th round

Int'l Rating ChessInternational Master Mohammad Minhaz Uddin of Bangladesh Navy now took solo lead in the points table with six points after the seventh round of Invitational International Rating Chess tournament now being held at the Bangladesh Chess Federation.

FIDE Master Sheikh Nasir Ahmed of Bangladesh Navy and Shafiq Ahmed of Sheikh Russel Chess Club are sharing the second position with 5.5 points.

Five players shared the third position with five points. They are M Sharif Hossain of Bangladesh Navy, Anata Choudhury of Rupali Bank Krira Parisad, Candidate Master Manon Reja Neer of Uttara Central Chess Club FIDE, FIDE Master Syed Mahfuzur Rahman of Janata Bank Officer Welfare Society and Abu Hanif of Access Club.

Ten players shared the fourth place with 4.5 points. They are FIDE Master Khandaker Aminul, FIDE Master Sheikh Mohammad Javed and Kazi Zarin Tasmin of Bangladesh Navy, Candidate Master Mohammad Jamal Uddin of Sultana Kamal Smirity Pathagar, Sariatullah of Sonali Bank Sports and Recreation Club, CM Shawket Bin Osman Shaon of Shahin Chess Club, Jabed Al Azad of Manha's Castle, Showkat Hossain Pollab of Sheikh Russel Chess Club, Abdul Momin of Khelaghar Daba Sangah of Gopalganj and Mukitul Islam Ripon of Agrani Bank Daba Dal.

In the day's seventh round matches held on Monday with IM Minhaz beat CM Sharif, Anata drew with CM Neer, Shafiq beat FM Aminul, FM Sheikh Nasir beat CM Jamal, FM Mahfuz beat Sariatullah, Hanif beat Din Mohammad, CM Shaon beat Feroz Ahmed, Ripon beat Abzid rahman, FM Javed beat Delwar Hossain, Jabed beat Nasim Hossain Bhuiyan, Momin beat Swarnavo Choudhury, Pollab beat Tahmidul Haque and Zarin beat Avik Sarker.

The eighth or penultimate round games will be held today (Tuesday) from 2 pm at the same venue. -BSS









