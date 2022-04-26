Video
Pramodya Wickramasinghe to be tour selector in Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Bipin Dani

Sri Lanka's chief selector Pramodya Wickramasinghe will travel with the team to Bangladesh, it is learnt.
According to the well-placed sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, the 50-year-old former right-arm fast bowler will act as a selector on tour.
The Sri Lankan team which is scheduled to leave for Bangladesh on May 8 will play a 2-day match (May 11 and 12) before the two Test matches in Chattogram (May 15-19) and Dhaka (May 23-27).
The squad is unlikely to have Chaminda Vaas as bowling coach. The SLC had already named him as a bowling coach, however, the negotiations between the two have failed and the board is likely to send someone else.
The new coach Chris Silverwood, who acted as an observer and had one-to-one with some players will begin the coaching and supervise the training sessions from Tuesday onwards with those players, who passed their fitness tests on Monday.   
The coach is likely to address his first media interaction this week, it is understood.
New Sports Council
In the meantime, the sports minister Thenuka Vidanamage is likely to announce the new members of the National Sports Council this week.
"Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara didn't show interest for a zoom meeting and hence I presume they are not interested. Will form a new committee this week", the hon. minister, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, confirmed.







