Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Miraz likely to miss Ctg Test, Mushi fit

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Sports Reporter

Both Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Miraz sustained respective injuries on Sunday during the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) Super League match between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi and Prime Bank Cricket Club.
It was the 17th over of Prime Bank's batting innings. Miraz tried to catch Tamim Iqbal's lofty shot but the ball hit on the little finger of the right hand of Miraz. He was taken to a local hospital instantly while Mushi sustained ankle injury three overs later.
Miraz however, is tentative for the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting on May 15 since fracture found on his finger.
"Fracture found on his finger," BCB Chief Physician informed. "He is bandaged now and is given two-week rest."
"Further decision will be made after opening the bandage," he added.
In case of Miraz's unavailability, alike spinner Mahedi Hasan will possibly be included in the squad.
Mushfiq on the contrary, is all set to play and will be seen in action in the very next DPL Super League match.
Before Mushfiq and Miraz, three speedsters of Bangladesh Test team Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossain sustained respective wounds. Taskin and Shoriful's damages were taken place during South Africa tour and returned home in the mid-way of the series while Ebadot sustained injury last week during a DPL match.
Taskin among the five injured players remained out of squad for Sri Lanka series while Shoriful's availability will depend on fitness test.
The 2nd and the last match of the series will commence on May 23 at Home of Cricket, Mirpur.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca wobble continues as Rayo win puts Real Madrid on brink of title
Fighter Modric primed to floor Pep's City in Champions League semis
Independent regulator to oversee football in England
Kohli 'anxious' and 'fried' but will battle out of alarming slump
Alcaraz youngest entrant into ATP top 10 since Nadal
Smith cleared of racism allegations
Abahani comes from behind to beat Muktijoddha 4-3
Minhaz takes solo lead after 8th round


Latest News
Shop owners in Ctg cheat buyers on pretext of foreign products
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft