Miraz likely to miss Ctg Test, Mushi fit

Both Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Miraz sustained respective injuries on Sunday during the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) Super League match between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi and Prime Bank Cricket Club.

It was the 17th over of Prime Bank's batting innings. Miraz tried to catch Tamim Iqbal's lofty shot but the ball hit on the little finger of the right hand of Miraz. He was taken to a local hospital instantly while Mushi sustained ankle injury three overs later.

Miraz however, is tentative for the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting on May 15 since fracture found on his finger.

"Fracture found on his finger," BCB Chief Physician informed. "He is bandaged now and is given two-week rest."

"Further decision will be made after opening the bandage," he added.

In case of Miraz's unavailability, alike spinner Mahedi Hasan will possibly be included in the squad.

Mushfiq on the contrary, is all set to play and will be seen in action in the very next DPL Super League match.

Before Mushfiq and Miraz, three speedsters of Bangladesh Test team Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossain sustained respective wounds. Taskin and Shoriful's damages were taken place during South Africa tour and returned home in the mid-way of the series while Ebadot sustained injury last week during a DPL match.

Taskin among the five injured players remained out of squad for Sri Lanka series while Shoriful's availability will depend on fitness test.

