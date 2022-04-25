Video
BRAC Bank promotes Shaheen Iqbal as a DMD

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

Md. Shaheen Iqbal

Md. Shaheen Iqbal

The Board of BRAC Bank Limited has promoted the bank's Head of Treasury and Financial Institutions, Md. Shaheen Iqbal, CFA to the position of Deputy Managing Director.
At BRAC Bank, Iqbal rose to the role of Head of Treasury and Financial Institutions in 2014 and contributed significantly to establishing BRAC Bank Treasury as the leader in the market.
The engineer-turned-banker, Shaheen Iqbal, who joined BRAC Bank in 2004, has extensive experience in the areas of treasury management with particular expertise in foreign exchange, money market, capital market, investment analysis, financial products and derivatives, asset-liability management and relationship management with global financial institutions.
He started his career in Beximco, where he gained hands-on experience in the textile industry. Afterwards, his overture to the banking industry began in 1999 at Dutch-Bangla Bank, where he honed his prowess in branch banking and international trade.
On his promotion, Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank, said, "In the last few years, Shaheen Iqbal has taken our Treasury function to new heights with innovative products and extensively supporting business segments. Under his able leadership, our Treasury and FI Division has exhibited outstanding performance in successive years. Apart from contributing outstanding revenue during the pandemic, Shaheen's innovation in product design and market creation has contributed greatly to bank's earnings. I am confident he will continue to play a crucial role as the bank plans to double its business in the next four years."
Iqbal completed his B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from Bangladesh Institute of Technology, Chattogram (now CUET) and M.B.A. from Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka. He earned prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter from CFA Institute, Virginia, USA. He is currently serving as the President of the CFA Society Bangladesh, a member society of CFA Institute, Virginia, USA.



