

IBBL ICT wing holds discussion, hosts iftar party

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, addressed the programme as chief guest.

Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing director of IBBL, and Mohammad Ali, chief risk officer of the bank, spoke as special guests.

Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, senior executive vice-president and head of the ICT wing, presided over the programme.

IBBL is a joint venture public limited company engaged in commercial banking business based on Islamic shariah. It is listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange. -UNB















The ICT wing of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) recently organised a discussion on the holy month of Ramadan, and hosted an iftar party in the capital.Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, addressed the programme as chief guest.Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing director of IBBL, and Mohammad Ali, chief risk officer of the bank, spoke as special guests.Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, senior executive vice-president and head of the ICT wing, presided over the programme.IBBL is a joint venture public limited company engaged in commercial banking business based on Islamic shariah. It is listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange. -UNB