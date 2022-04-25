Honey queen pineapple farming changes farmers’ lot

NARSINGDI, April 24: The honey queen pineapple farming is gaining ground, making many farmers happy in Polash upazila of the district.

The high yield of the pineapple variety brings substantial amount of money to the farmers.

A number of farmers mainly in three villages - Raban, Borabo and Jinardee of the upazila - are involved in farming honey queen variety in high lands and homestead gardens for long considering its economic aspect and they achieved self-reliance.

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) officials said huge quantities of pineapple are being produced in Polash Upazila taking necessary help of DAE.

They said though this variety of pineapple is small in size than that of common varieties, it is very tasty with excellent flavour.

Some 500 to 600 saplings can be planted on per bigha of land which is producing on an average 1000 to 1200 pineapple every year.

Sources said farmers of the upazila have brought about 10000 acres of land under pineapple farming this year.

Rabindranath, a fortunate farmer of village Raban of polash upazila, changed his lot by cultivating honey queen variety of pineapple in his radish high land.

Talking to BSS, he said this year he planted 4000 saplings on his five bighas of land which cost only Tk 10000. He expressed satisfaction over the production. The pineapple harvesting began from the 2nd week of April.

Rabindranath is hopeful to earn about TK 150000 by selling pineapple this year. He is selling a single piece of pineapple at Tk 35 to 40 in the local market at present. Like Rabindranath, a number of farmers have also changed their lot by farming pineapple in their lands of polash upazila. -BSS















