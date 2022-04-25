Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 April, 2022, 9:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks maintain gaining streak

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Sunday witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, went up by 20.87 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 6,683. DSEX added 201 points in the past four consecutive sessions. The DSE30 Index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 8.05 points to finish at 2,486. However, the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 3.08 points to close at 1,461.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, rose to nearly one month and total turnover amounted to Tk 8.95 billion on the country's premier bourse, climbing further by 19 per cent over the previous day's mark of Tk 7.54 billion.
Of the 380 issues traded, 200 advanced, 142 declined and 39 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover list with shares of nearly Tk 627 million changing hands, followed by IPDC Finance (Tk 589 million), Orion Pharma (Tk 536 million), Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (Tk 294 million), and Fortune Shoes (Tk 291 million.
Union Insurance was the day's top gainer list, posting a 9.85 per cent gain, while Samorita Hospital was the day's worst loser, losing 4.98 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also kept rising with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 52 points to settle at 19,645 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -rose 32 points to close at 11,789.
Of the issues traded, 151 advanced, 108 declined and 30 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port-city bourse traded 14.63 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth Tk 404 million.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC Bank promotes Shaheen Iqbal as a DMD
Training instrumental to create women entrepreneurs
IMF assures to support Sri Lanka’s efforts to overcome economic crisis
Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change
Bumper yield brings smile to Khulna watermelon growers
IBBL ICT wing holds discussion, hosts iftar party
Honey queen pineapple farming changes farmers’ lot
Stocks maintain gaining streak


Latest News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Husband grilled in Kalabagan doctor murder case
Proposed Mass Media Bill: Press freedom to suffer, says NOAB
BCL leader picked up by law enforcers, police say 'no'
Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sunday
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Baridhara 2-0 in BPL
HC orders to evict 43 illegal establishments on Ichamati River bank
Construction worker dies from electrocution in city
Awareness raised on autism: Saima Wazed
First commercial flight out of Sanaa in six years postponed
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
At least 12 killed as migrant boat crashes off Tunisian coast
Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan visits the construction work
One killed, 14 missing after boat sinks off Lebanon
Sumaiya tops BJSC exam
Dental college admission test result published, 59.77 pc pass
Explosion at Nigerian oil refinery, over 100 killed
Covid infection may rise in Bangladesh: Minister
BCL leader stabbed dead in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft