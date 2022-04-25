Video
BRAC Bank gives 5pc of its CSR allocation to PM Education Trust

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

BRAC Bank has contributed 5 per cent of its total CSR budget for the year 2022 to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust.
Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust is a Bangladesh government trust fund under the Ministry of Education responsible for providing scholarships to underprivileged students based on merit. An advisory council headed by the Prime Minister manages the Trust.
In one of its recent initiatives, the Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank has directed all the scheduled banks to contribute 5 per cent of their total CSR budget to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust every year. The contribution will help the government build an illuminated nation that will be instrumental in building a better Bangladesh.
BRAC Bank handed over a cheque equivalent to BDT 11,517,754 to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust on April 20, last.
BRAC Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Selim R. F. Hussain, said, "We should thank Bangladesh Bank for this timely initiative allowing banks to contribute to building an educated nation. The Trust has done remarkably well in only a few years to support the education of the underprivileged."
"As we continue supporting the Trust, the result, in the long run, will have the upper hand in developing our country," he added.
BRAC Bank is a value-based bank with a wide range of banking channels and complete banking solutions for people from all walks of life. The bank has also been recognized as one of the top 10 most sustainable banks by Bangladesh Bank.


