Monday, 25 April, 2022, 9:35 AM
LG signs partnership with Rangs to expand distribution of products

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

LG Electronics in Bangladesh, the global leader in technology and manufacturing, is partnering with Rangs Electronics for mass distribution of their innovative home appliance products and services across all districts in Bangladesh.
Through the partnership, consumers can now purchase authentic LG devices at discounted prices, exclusively through Rangs Electronics Ltd. The collaboration brings LG LED TVs and LG PuriCare Water Purifiers to consumers along with exclusive offers and services, says a press release.
In this festive month of Ramadan, Rangs Electronics presents consumers the special opportunity to win a trip to Cox's Bazar by purchasing LG LED TVs in their showrooms. Additionally, every customer of LG PuriCare Water Purifier will get 3 automated service calls for digital maintenance throughout the year.
Peter Ko, Managing Director, LG Electronics in Bangladesh said, "The core belief at LG Electronics is to make people's lives better. Distribution channels play a vital role in this goal of ours. This partnership with Rangs Electronics is a stepping stone for us, as are certain that we can now make our products accessible to more households in the country."  
Rangs Electronics currently offers LG TVs and water purifiers in 94 showrooms across the country. Additionally, they will introduce a wider range of products, offering refrigerators, washing machines and microwave ovens in their showrooms later this year.


