TikTok removed over 2.6m videos in Bangladesh

The world's leading short-form video platform, TikTok, has released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q4 2021 (Oct-Dec 2021), including updates on its commitment to support the safety of the community and foster kindness on the platform.

From this iteration of the report onwards, the platform will provide information about content removals and ongoing improvements to systems when detecting, flagging, and removing violative content. In the fourth quarter of 2021 some 85,794,222 videos were removed globally, that represents about 1% of all videos uploaded to TikTok. Nearly 94.1% of videos were removed within 24 hours of being posted for violating Community Guidelines, 95.2% were removed before a user reported them and 90.1% were removed before the videos had any views.

Bangladesh, with 2,636,372 videos removed for violating Community Guidelines, ranked seventh in the world for the largest volume of videos taken down in Q4 2021.

These developments have helped in improving the speed of tackling harassment and other negative behavior policies. To date, the steadfast progress on removing content that violates the Community Guidelines prior to receiving any views improved by 14.7% for harassment and bullying content, 10.9% for hateful behavior, 16.2% for violent extremism, and 7.7% for dangerous acts.

Alongside the platform's work to proactively remove abusive and hateful content or behavior that violates Community Guidelines, it is exploring new ways to help everyone feel more in control over comments through authentic engagement. This spans testing ways in which users can identify comments they believe to be irrelevant or inappropriate, such as through disliking comments. The community feedback collated will add to the range of factors already in use to help keep the comment section consistently relevant and a place for genuine engagement. In addition to this, to avoid demoralizing creators, only the person who registered a dislike on a comment will be able to see that they have done so.















