Viber to roll out two-step verification worldwide

Rakuten Viber, a global leader in private and secure messaging and voice-based communication, has announced the rollout of its newest feature, two-step verification. The extra layer of security will allow its users to authenticate their accounts utilizing a pin code and email.

Viber's commitment to providing a secure, privacy-first communications platform is reflected in its continuous work on new features like these. Messaging on Viber is already end-to-end encrypted, eliminating third parties from accessing its data, and the disappearing message feature allows users further control over who sees their messages. The latest two-step verification feature is another example of Viber's unwavering adherence to privacy and will give users the reassurance they need when communicating within Viber.

Users who choose to enable the two-step verification feature will create a six-digit PIN number and verify their email address. In order to log in to Viber on a mobile device or desktop, the user will have to verify the account by providing their individual PIN code. In the event that the code is forgotten, the verified email address will be used to help the user restore access to their account.

Additionally, having a PIN code will disable the ability to deactivate the account using Viber on a desktop. Anyone trying to deactivate a Viber account via desktop will need to use the PIN code.

Viber's new feature will allow its users to implement additional security measures to ensure the privacy of their accounts. Two-step verification protects against hackers hijacking users' accounts to send spam or access private information. Reducing the number of non-verified accounts within the platform will not only reduce the number of spam messages on the platform but will also create a more efficient and stable application for users to communicate with loved ones worldwide. Additionally, Viber is working on adding biometric authentication in the future.

"The privacy of Viber users is at the forefront of everything we do. We are committed to providing a secure, end-to-end encrypted messaging app, and this new feature takes it one step further." says Amir Ish-Shalom, Chief Information Officer for Rakuten Viber. "Two-step verification will alleviate our users' security worries, and reassure not only consumers but businesses as well that Viber is providing the latest technology to ensure the platform remains secure." Viber's two-step verification feature will be rolled out globally very soon.











