

ACI Motors brings brand new Foton ambulance in BD

The ambulance has unique features for ensuring both patient and driver comforts which are not available in locally modified ambulances. The ambulance has high roof for easier patient handling and narrow body easy maneuvering; along with separate cabin for driver and patient for both their safety, says a press release.

For patient comfort, the patient cabin of the ambulance has foldable stretcher which can be easily handled by a single person only and additional portable stretcher, all-round vents for central air conditioning, built-in oxygen cylinder, cabinet for medicine & first aid box, separate channel for saline passing, spacious seats for attendant and doctor etc. The driver cabin comprises of proper air-conditioning system, high-tech dashboard, power steering, adjustable seats, auto window and door lock, audio-system with attached ambulance siren etc.

For safety of the driver & patient, the ambulance has Anti-lock braking technology. The ambulance uses ISUZU technology 2771 cc diesel engine; which ensures better fuel efficiency. ACI Motors will be providing 3 years' service facility with 6 free services for this ambulance through their nation-wide service network.

On 21 April 2022, Managing Director of ACI Limited, Dr. Arif Dowla visited the ambulance in ACI Motors' corporate headquarter, ACI Centre in Dhaka. Along with him, Dr. F H Ansarey, Managing Director and CEO, ACI Motors, Pradip Kar Chowdhury, Executive Director, Finance and Planning and Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director, ACI Motors was present with other higher officials of ACI Limited.

The visitors expressed their satisfaction observing the unique features of the Ambulance and hoped that this type of high tech ambulance with create enormous value in the healthcare sector of Bangladesh.

















