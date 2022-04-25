Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 April, 2022, 9:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Adani to buy India's biggest marine services firm for Rs 1,530cr

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

MUMBAI, April 24: Ports tycoon Gautam Adani is set to acquire the country's largest marine services company Ocean Sparkle for Rs 1,530 crore. He will purchase Ocean Sparkle from a group of marine technocrats (who own 35%) and financial investors (65%) through Adani Harbour Services, a fully owned arm of his publicly listed Adani Ports.
Established in July 1995, Ocean Sparkle carries out towage, pilotage and dredging services across all ports and LNG terminals in India. It owns 94 vessels. The acquisition will make Adani Harbour the leader in India's marine services market.
Ocean Sparkle also operates in Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Yemen and Qatar. It clocked a revenue of Rs 622 crore in FY21 and employs around 1,800 personnel in the country. Around 92% of its revenue was contributed by towage and pilotage, while the remaining 8% was from dredging. It is expected to record a profit of Rs 135 crore in FY22. Its chairman and MD P Jairaj Kumar will continue in his role after the change in ownership structure.
Ocean Sparkle has a robust business model as it has long-term take or pay contracts with customers that range from 5 to 10 years. Around 80% of revenue and 85% of operating profit is from take or pay contracts. "This acquisition not only provides us a significant share of India's marine services market but also provides us a platform for building presence in other countries, thereby facilitating the company's journey towards becoming the largest port operator globally by 2030 and largest integrated transport utility in India," said Gautam's older son and Adani Ports CEO Karan Adani.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC Bank promotes Shaheen Iqbal as a DMD
Training instrumental to create women entrepreneurs
IMF assures to support Sri Lanka’s efforts to overcome economic crisis
Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change
Bumper yield brings smile to Khulna watermelon growers
IBBL ICT wing holds discussion, hosts iftar party
Honey queen pineapple farming changes farmers’ lot
Stocks maintain gaining streak


Latest News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Husband grilled in Kalabagan doctor murder case
Proposed Mass Media Bill: Press freedom to suffer, says NOAB
BCL leader picked up by law enforcers, police say 'no'
Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sunday
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Baridhara 2-0 in BPL
HC orders to evict 43 illegal establishments on Ichamati River bank
Construction worker dies from electrocution in city
Awareness raised on autism: Saima Wazed
First commercial flight out of Sanaa in six years postponed
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
At least 12 killed as migrant boat crashes off Tunisian coast
Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan visits the construction work
One killed, 14 missing after boat sinks off Lebanon
Sumaiya tops BJSC exam
Explosion at Nigerian oil refinery, over 100 killed
Dental college admission test result published, 59.77 pc pass
Covid infection may rise in Bangladesh: Minister
BCL leader stabbed dead in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft