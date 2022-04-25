Adani to buy India's biggest marine services firm for Rs 1,530cr

MUMBAI, April 24: Ports tycoon Gautam Adani is set to acquire the country's largest marine services company Ocean Sparkle for Rs 1,530 crore. He will purchase Ocean Sparkle from a group of marine technocrats (who own 35%) and financial investors (65%) through Adani Harbour Services, a fully owned arm of his publicly listed Adani Ports.

Established in July 1995, Ocean Sparkle carries out towage, pilotage and dredging services across all ports and LNG terminals in India. It owns 94 vessels. The acquisition will make Adani Harbour the leader in India's marine services market.

Ocean Sparkle also operates in Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Yemen and Qatar. It clocked a revenue of Rs 622 crore in FY21 and employs around 1,800 personnel in the country. Around 92% of its revenue was contributed by towage and pilotage, while the remaining 8% was from dredging. It is expected to record a profit of Rs 135 crore in FY22. Its chairman and MD P Jairaj Kumar will continue in his role after the change in ownership structure.

Ocean Sparkle has a robust business model as it has long-term take or pay contracts with customers that range from 5 to 10 years. Around 80% of revenue and 85% of operating profit is from take or pay contracts. "This acquisition not only provides us a significant share of India's marine services market but also provides us a platform for building presence in other countries, thereby facilitating the company's journey towards becoming the largest port operator globally by 2030 and largest integrated transport utility in India," said Gautam's older son and Adani Ports CEO Karan Adani. -TNN









