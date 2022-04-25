Video
Monday, 25 April, 2022
Business

realme smartphones gives 5pc rebate on on Daraz flash sale

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Business Desk

Youth-centric brand realme smartphones are now available in Daraz Eid flash sale with up to 5% discount and up-to 12-month EMI facilities. The offer will be available till 2nd May 2022.
During the ongoing campaign, the newly launched realme Narzo 50 and realme C31 will available at Tk. 16,020 and Tk. 12,568 consecutively, says a press release.
 Other than those smartphones realme 9i 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM can be purchased at Tk. 18,583, realme 9i (4GB / 64GB) at Tk. 16,846, realme 8 5G - 8GB/128GB at Tk. 22,166, realme 8 8GB/128GB at Tk. 21,929, GT Master Edition 8GB/128GB at 32,980, GT Neo 2 at Tk. 38,496 and realme Narzo 50i 4GB/64GB at 10,919. Besides these realme C series smartphones will also be available with this offer.
To purchase click - https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_6j5tR
According to a recent report published by the leading global technology market analyst firm Canalys, realme has clinched the top spot as smartphone maker in the Bangladeshi market in terms of shipments in Q4-2021. realme has made it to the No 1 position with 20% unit share and registered +50% growth in Q4 as well.
It is mentionable that realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy.


