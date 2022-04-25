

CVC Finance wins ISO certification for info security mgmt

CVC Finance is the 3rd Financial Institution to get the ISO 27001 certification in Bangladesh. Only 3 FIs out of 34 and 9 banks out of 61 are currently ISO certified, says a press release.

The certification has been done by Bureau Veritas Ltd, an international certification agency. The agency conducted audit of the IT Operation, Data Center and Disaster Recovery Site of the organization for conformity to ISO 27001:2013 standard.

The Information Security Management framework of an organization is now benchmarked with international standards for ensuring enhanced service assurance to its customers and thus strengthening its journey towards Secured Banking Services.

This is a globally recognized and accepted standard for information security management system. Its also a mandatory requirement in most of business sectors. This certification covers a wider scope of activities such as Information Security, IT and Data Centre Functions.

This certification is awarded to CVC Finance Limited for adopting and implementing global standards and best practices to ensure the effectiveness, efficiency, confidentiality, and integrity of its day-to-day information security operations.This is a significant accomplishment for CVC Finance Limited as a top financial institution.











