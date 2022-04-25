Video
BassBaba Sumon gives prizes to winners of Samsung campaign

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

BassBaba Sumon gives prizes to winners of Samsung campaign

BassBaba Sumon gives prizes to winners of Samsung campaign

To make the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr more exciting for its customers, Samsung Mobile Bangladesh recently launched a special campaign, offering chances to win 5 day/4 Nights' Dubai trip, brand new Suzuki Gixxer SF motorbike, discounts up to BDT 10,000 and more prizes with the purchase of any Samsung smartphone.
Celebrating the conclusion of this campaign, country's rock icon 'BassBaba' Sumon handed over the winners' prizes recently at Bashundhara City and Jamuna Future Park. The winners were chosen through a lottery.
As a brand ambassador of Samsung Mobile, Sumon wholeheartedly met and greeted the attendees at the venue and cherished the moments with the winners. "I always enjoy interacting with my fans and followers. Thanks to Samsung for organizing such awesome campaigns that make the dreams of many come true. Congratulations to the winners and all Samsung customers for choosing the best smartphone brand", said Sumon.
Shohel Chowdhury & Chondhon Bishwas, while grabbing the keys to their brand-new Suzuki Gixxer SF express their excitement on wining the prize & meeting their favorite musician. They also thanked Samsung for presenting them this opportunity.
Besides the awesome prizes, Samsung also offered 0% EMI facility to make shopping experience better for its beloved customers. Hundreds of Samsung users, fans and followers of BassBaba Sumon gathered at both the venues. A special moment was created, as the celebrity musician took selfies with his fans using his Samsung S21 Pro and shared autographs.


