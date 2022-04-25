Video
Hotline starts test operation for services related to world customs

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has started the test operation of a hotline to provide services related to ASYCUDA World Systems for customs.
The hotline number is 16134. The traders will get this service from May 15, 2022, NBR director (public relations) Syed A Mumen confirmed to UNB on Saturday evening.
The Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) is a computerized system designed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva to administer a country's customs.
The service recipients will get any service related to customs calling that hotline number. The hotline will be open every working day from 9 am to 5 pm. The regular call charges will be applicable for getting services on the hotline.
Mumen said that through the hotline, the service recipients will be able to know about the existing customs related laws and regulations in the country, including customs related services, necessary information and advice.
According to NBR, ASYCUDA World Systems is used to facilitate the import-export process and reduce the risk and generate revenue in the shortest possible time. At present, six customs houses affiliated to the NBR, 26 customs stations, 20 off-docks and EPZs are operating through the ASYCUDA World Systems.    -UNB


