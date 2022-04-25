BD to lead Diplomacy For World Peace in 2022-23



Abul Hossain

Diplomacy For World Peace is a private, non-profit organization aiming at resolving conflicts and promoting peace amongst and within the nations under the tagline of `Peace through Diplomacy'.

It may be mentioned that, as the Honorary Consul of Uganda to Bangladesh Abul Hossain is working to develop bilateral trade between Bangladesh, Uganda and other African countries. He is also involved in FBCCI activities and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce.

As the president of DWP Hossain during his term will work to expand the activities of his organization to more countries said a press release.



















