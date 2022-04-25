Video
BD to lead Diplomacy For World Peace in 2022-23

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Business Desk

Abul Hossain

Abul Hossain

Businessman Abul Hossain has been elected as the President of Diplomacy For World Peace (DWP). Managing Director of Fazila Group and Honorary Consul of Uganda to Bangladesh Hossain has been appointed as DWP president for 2022-2023 at a meeting in Washington DC, USA.
Diplomacy For World Peace is a private, non-profit organization aiming at resolving conflicts and promoting peace amongst and within the nations under the tagline of `Peace through Diplomacy'.
It may be mentioned that, as the Honorary Consul of Uganda to Bangladesh Abul Hossain is working to develop bilateral trade between Bangladesh, Uganda and other African countries. He is also involved in FBCCI activities and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce.  
As the president of DWP Hossain during his term will work to expand the activities of his organization to more countries said a press release.


