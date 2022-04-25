Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 April, 2022, 9:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Four BD firms participate in SIAL Canada tradeshow

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

Four reputed exporters belonging to agro processing sector of Bangladesh participated in a three-day international food and beverage tradeshow SIAL held from April 20 to 22 in Canada.
The trade show was organized for the first time with the initiative of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and the Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa.
The eminent exporters are: Globe Fisheries Ltd, Alin Foods Trade, Globe Soft Drinks Ltd, and Alin Food Products Ltd.
Counselor, Commerce Shakil Mahamud coordinated this trade show while Director, Fair of EPB Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain facilitated Bangladeshi companies to participate in the SIAL, said a press release on Saturday.
This fair is one of the largest fairs in the North American region, especially in the food sector. This trade show is also very crucial for market diversification and to create new market opportunities for Bangladesh in the North American region.
EPB officials said this year the Bangladeshi exporters got huge responses from the potential buyers and visitors.
More than 2,200 booths featured in the trade show with exhibitors from the USA, Canada, France, Germany, Belgium, Japan, and Spain attending in it with big contingents.
Besides, importers and exporters from all over the world thronged there to source their suppliers.
The EPB officials also said that the trade show was a big opportunity for the Bangladeshi exhibitors and manufacturers to explore new export destinations other than the traditional ones.
 Mohammad Iftikher Ahmed Chowdhury, Secretary, EPB, and Musfiqur Rahman, Senior Assistant Secretary, Ministry of Commerce attended the fair as pavilion director and assistant pavilion director respectively and André Lamontagne. Member for Johnson; Coalition avenir Québec; Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food inaugurated the trade show.
This year, a total of 57 countries participated in the trade show.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC Bank promotes Shaheen Iqbal as a DMD
Training instrumental to create women entrepreneurs
IMF assures to support Sri Lanka’s efforts to overcome economic crisis
Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change
Bumper yield brings smile to Khulna watermelon growers
IBBL ICT wing holds discussion, hosts iftar party
Honey queen pineapple farming changes farmers’ lot
Stocks maintain gaining streak


Latest News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Husband grilled in Kalabagan doctor murder case
Proposed Mass Media Bill: Press freedom to suffer, says NOAB
BCL leader picked up by law enforcers, police say 'no'
Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sunday
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Baridhara 2-0 in BPL
HC orders to evict 43 illegal establishments on Ichamati River bank
Construction worker dies from electrocution in city
Awareness raised on autism: Saima Wazed
First commercial flight out of Sanaa in six years postponed
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
At least 12 killed as migrant boat crashes off Tunisian coast
Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan visits the construction work
One killed, 14 missing after boat sinks off Lebanon
Sumaiya tops BJSC exam
Explosion at Nigerian oil refinery, over 100 killed
Dental college admission test result published, 59.77 pc pass
Covid infection may rise in Bangladesh: Minister
BCL leader stabbed dead in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft