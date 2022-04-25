Four BD firms participate in SIAL Canada tradeshow

Four reputed exporters belonging to agro processing sector of Bangladesh participated in a three-day international food and beverage tradeshow SIAL held from April 20 to 22 in Canada.

The trade show was organized for the first time with the initiative of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and the Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa.

The eminent exporters are: Globe Fisheries Ltd, Alin Foods Trade, Globe Soft Drinks Ltd, and Alin Food Products Ltd.

Counselor, Commerce Shakil Mahamud coordinated this trade show while Director, Fair of EPB Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain facilitated Bangladeshi companies to participate in the SIAL, said a press release on Saturday.

This fair is one of the largest fairs in the North American region, especially in the food sector. This trade show is also very crucial for market diversification and to create new market opportunities for Bangladesh in the North American region.

EPB officials said this year the Bangladeshi exporters got huge responses from the potential buyers and visitors.

More than 2,200 booths featured in the trade show with exhibitors from the USA, Canada, France, Germany, Belgium, Japan, and Spain attending in it with big contingents.

Besides, importers and exporters from all over the world thronged there to source their suppliers.

The EPB officials also said that the trade show was a big opportunity for the Bangladeshi exhibitors and manufacturers to explore new export destinations other than the traditional ones.

Mohammad Iftikher Ahmed Chowdhury, Secretary, EPB, and Musfiqur Rahman, Senior Assistant Secretary, Ministry of Commerce attended the fair as pavilion director and assistant pavilion director respectively and André Lamontagne. Member for Johnson; Coalition avenir Québec; Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food inaugurated the trade show.

This year, a total of 57 countries participated in the trade show. -BSS







