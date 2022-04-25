BGMEA chief favours increased trades with India

Increased business interactions and collaboration between apparel and textile exporters of Bangladesh and India can open up new trade opportunities.

It's important to provide more avenues and platforms to bring manufacturers and exporters of both countries closer so that they can reap mutual trade benefits.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan came up with the observations while exchanging views with Renu Mohindra, Managing Director at Apparel Resources, who paid a courtesy visit to BGMEA in Dhaka on April 24.

Nitish Varshney, Assistant Editor of the Apparel Online, was also present at the meeting.

Various issues of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting, especially possible collaboration between BGMEA and Apparel Resources in promoting Bangladesh's garment industry globally through its trade exhibitions and online news portal.

They also talked about the participation of Bangladeshi garment manufacturers in the upcoming Apparel Sourcing Week scheduled to be held at Sheraton Hotel in Bengaluru, India on 1-2 July 2022, said a press release.













