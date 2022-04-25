Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 April, 2022, 9:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA chief favours increased trades with India

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Business Correspondent

Increased business interactions and collaboration between apparel and textile exporters of Bangladesh and India can open up new trade opportunities.
It's important to provide more avenues and platforms to bring manufacturers and exporters of both countries closer so that they can reap mutual trade benefits.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan came up with the observations while exchanging views with Renu Mohindra, Managing Director at Apparel Resources, who paid a courtesy visit to BGMEA in Dhaka on April 24.
Nitish Varshney, Assistant Editor of the Apparel Online, was also present at the meeting.
Various issues of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting, especially possible collaboration between BGMEA and Apparel Resources in promoting Bangladesh's garment industry globally through its trade exhibitions and online news portal.
They also talked about the participation of Bangladeshi garment manufacturers in the upcoming Apparel Sourcing Week scheduled to be held at Sheraton Hotel in Bengaluru, India on 1-2 July 2022, said a press release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC Bank promotes Shaheen Iqbal as a DMD
Training instrumental to create women entrepreneurs
IMF assures to support Sri Lanka’s efforts to overcome economic crisis
Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change
Bumper yield brings smile to Khulna watermelon growers
IBBL ICT wing holds discussion, hosts iftar party
Honey queen pineapple farming changes farmers’ lot
Stocks maintain gaining streak


Latest News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Husband grilled in Kalabagan doctor murder case
Proposed Mass Media Bill: Press freedom to suffer, says NOAB
BCL leader picked up by law enforcers, police say 'no'
Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sunday
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Baridhara 2-0 in BPL
HC orders to evict 43 illegal establishments on Ichamati River bank
Construction worker dies from electrocution in city
Awareness raised on autism: Saima Wazed
First commercial flight out of Sanaa in six years postponed
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
At least 12 killed as migrant boat crashes off Tunisian coast
Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan visits the construction work
One killed, 14 missing after boat sinks off Lebanon
Sumaiya tops BJSC exam
Explosion at Nigerian oil refinery, over 100 killed
Dental college admission test result published, 59.77 pc pass
Covid infection may rise in Bangladesh: Minister
BCL leader stabbed dead in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft