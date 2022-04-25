No headway in enlisting state-run firms in stock market

No state-run company was enlisted in the stock market for the last 10 years mainly due to the government's apathy and the companies' unwillingness to become public.

The government has taken several initiatives since 2007 to enlist the government-owned companies in the stock market but was able to enlist only Bangladesh Submarine Cables Company (BSCC) in 2012.

On February 2, 2020, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal declared that the government had instructed five energy sector companies to go public and gave them two months time to assess the current value of their assets prior to offloading shares.

However, no company has filed IPO documents with the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission so far.

Apart from the instruction of the finance minister, the BSEC on December 9, 2021 also urged 17 state-run companies to enlist in the stock market for achieving excellence in business standards, but no visible progress was seen so far.

Dhaka University honorary professor Abu Ahmed told: that the government owned companies do not want to be listed in the stock market as they have to maintain various compliances and remain under regulatory supervision.

'Officials of the companies usually try to avoid listing process to escape additional job burden and to protect their own interests,' he claimed. Despite making huge losses year after year, the government continues operation of some of them without making any improvements, Ahmed said.

The Financial Reporting Council on February 11, 2020 issued a notification, making it mandatory for companies to convert share money deposits into shares within six months. BSEC officials said the non-listed government companies usually do not follow the accounting standard and corporate governance code.

Therefore, the government companies remained reluctant to be listed in the stock market to avoid such compliance matters. There are only 19 state-run companies listed in the stock market so far..

For instance, the share prices of Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company, which was the last listed government-owned company, have been increasing day by day.

Experts said strong political determination was needed to enlist government companies in the stock market, adding that the senior officials of the companies dilly-dally the enlisting process for many years as their accountability will increase.

The enlistment of the companies would enhance the depth of the market and investors would have good securities for investments, he said.
















