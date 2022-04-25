Video
Rokeya Univ’s 19-day vacation begins tomorrow

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

RANGPUR, Apr 24: Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) has announced 19-day vacation from April 26 (Tuesday) to May 14 marking the holy Shab-e-Qadr, Jama'atul Wida, May Day, holy Eid-ul-Fitr and summer vacation.
"The university will remain closed again on May 16 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima," a press release said here on Sunday afternoon.
After the holidays, the offices will be opened as usual from May 15 next and classes and examinations will be held from May 17 in the university.
The residential halls of the university will remain open during the 19-day vacation.
"The decision was taken at the 86th meeting of the syndicate arranged virtually on April 23 in the afternoon with Vice-chancellor of BRUR Professor Dr. Md. Hasibur Rashid in the chair," the release added.    -BSS


