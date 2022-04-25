Video
Home Front Page

Rana Plaza Day observed

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

Various organizations place wreathes on the graves of those who were killed in the Rana Plaza collapse nine years back at the Jurain Graveyard in the city on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Nine years have gone by, but the affected families and survivors of Rana Plaza collapse are still haunted by the memory of the worst-ever tragedy in the country's multi-billion-dollar ready-made garment (RMG) industry.
Different right bodies, worker organisations and left-leaning political parties and Rana Plaza Survivors' Association have undertaken various programmes remembering the tragedy. Many workers' organisations placed floral
    wreaths at the base of the Rana Plaza Memorial Sunday morning.
The family members of the deceased and injured victims were also present there.
Leaders and activists of different organisations also brought out a procession demanding capital punishment of Rana Plaza owners and compensation for victims' families.
On April 24, 2013, Rana Plaza, an illegally-constructed building in Savar which housed five garment factories, came down crashing, killing 1,138 people and injuring over 2,000 others.
Little progress in Rana Plaza cases
Trial in the murder case filed over Rana Plaza collapse in 2013 began officially on January 31 this year by recording statements of the witnesses.    -UNB


