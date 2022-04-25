Video
Monday, 25 April, 2022, 9:33 AM
Home Front Page

HC removes bar of evicting illegal structures along Ichamati

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Monday paved the way for the government to evict illegal establishments and occupations built on the bank of Ichamati River in Pabna.
In an order, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah lifted a status quo issued earlier over the eviction of the illegal establishments.
The HC bench came up with the verdict after hearing on a petition filed by 43 individuals to perpetuate
    illegal installations on the bank of the Ichamati.
According to the case documents, district administration of Pabna issued a notice to 43 persons to remove their illegal establishments built on the bank of Ichamati. Then the individuals filed a writ with the HC in 2020 challenging the legality of the notification.
After primary hearing of the writ, the HC on February 27 in 2020 issued status quo over the eviction process and asked the authorities of the National River Protection Commission to take appropriate legal action in accordance with law.
Complying with the HC order, the chairman of the National River Protection Commission visited the Ichamati River and submitted a report to the HC saying that the land occupied by 43 individuals is Ichamati River's land as per CS records.
After analysing the report of the river commission, HC rejected the writ filed by 43 individuals. Then the persons filed another writ petition challenging the report submitted by the river commission and it was also been rejected.
Later in the same year, they applied for the amendment of a judgment of the High Court delivered in 2009 regarding the four rivers of Dhaka. The petitioners claim that they are the owners of the land as per RS records. After hearing, the court dismissed the petition and also listed the status quo.
The government in 2009 formed a high-powered taskforce, headed by shipping minister Shajahan Khan, to save the Dhaka's rivers - Buriganga, Turag, Sitalakkhya and Balu.
The jurisdiction of the taskforce was later extended brining other important rivers across the country under its supervision in the wake of widespread pollutions of and encroachments on the rivers.
The taskforce was formed following a High Court order in the same year which directed the government to stop encroachment, earth-filling, and construction of illegal structures on Dhaka's rivers and to evict the already built illegal structures.
Barrister Aneek R Haque appeared in the hearing on behalf of the petitioners, while advocate Manzill Murshid appeared for the other side.
Lawyer Manzill Murshid said there is no legal bar now in evicting illegal establishments and occupants of the Ichamati River bank after the High Court verdict.


