C-19 infection likely to rise: Zahid Maleque

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Staff Correspondent   

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said Covid-19 infections are on the rise again in various countries, including neighbouring India. As a result, the same wave may come to Bangladesh.
He said this while addressing the inaugural function of National Nutrition Week at National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM) in Mohakhali on Sunday. This time the theme is 'Healthy life with proper nutrition'. The programme, which started on Saturday, will continue till April 29.
Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said, "There are sporadic cases of Covid-19 infection in the county at present. But around the world coronavirus is spreading again, there is a risk of resurgence. Because, the infection is increasing in India, many people are travelling there. After returning to the country, they have to be monitored."
"About 130 million people in the country are now vaccinated. Many developed countries in the world have not been able to vaccinate as much. Those who have not yet been vaccinated are not taking it on purpose," he added.
    Zahid Maleque further said, "The health sector has improved tremendously in the last 10 years. Nutrition is essential for this. There has been a lot of improvement in nutrition services in our country. The government has brought health services to the doorsteps of the people through community clinics in primary health care. At there, people have been aware about treatment as well as nutrition. People should avoid eating too much oil and salt, eat vegetables and fruits."
"We have to see what we eat. Infectious diseases like tuberculosis, polio, malaria, AIDS are under control. On the other hand, non-communicable diseases that are associated with human diet and lifestyle are on the rise. We need to eat in moderation. When coronavirus were spread all over the country, we recommended eating vitamin C, D and Zinc. It increases immunity," he added.
Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said, "Our main goal is to create nutrition awareness among all. Incorporate its activities at the field level. We have come a long way from the nutritional diseases that existed at the beginning of independence. But as a result of urbanization, the nutrition challenge is increasing. Community clinics need to be used to get nutrition to people's doorsteps. It is said that 22 ministries are associated with it. But in reality, if inter-ministerial relations do not improve, it will be difficult to implement these activities."


