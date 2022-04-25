

Democratic process a must to decide freely who will run BD: US envoy

"Let me be clear: the United States will not pick a side in the upcoming elections. We simply hope for a democratic process that allows the Bangladeshi people to freely decide who will run their country," said the Ambassador.

He made the remarks while addressing a seminar on "Bangladesh and the United States Relations: Moving Towards Enhanced Cooperation and Partnership" at Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) Auditorium. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen spoke as chief guest, BIISS organized the seminar.

The Ambassador also talked about two proposed agreements - General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and Acquisition

and Cross Servicing Agreement (ACSA) which are "essential" to enabling a closer defence relationship, expanding opportunities for defence trade, information sharing, and military-to-military cooperation between two countries.

There are a lot of misperceptions about the GSOMIA and ACSA. They are technical agreements. They do not reflect an "alliance" or "military pact." Nor do they constitute a broad and vague defence cooperation agreement, such as the one Bangladesh signed with China in 2002. They are simple building blocks to a closer relationship and to allow us to help your armed forces advance your own defence goals. And they are common. More than 70 countries have signed these agreements with us.

"Regarding law enforcement, I will be honest. There is no scope for repeal of sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion without concrete action and accountability. We want to see a RAB that remains effective at combating terrorism, but that does so while respecting basic human rights," Hass said.

But RAB sanctions do not mean we cannot enhance our strong law enforcement security cooperation. We will continue to work with Bangladesh to combat transnational crime and terrorism, enhance border security, and prevent violent extremism, he added.

We continue our support to Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime police, the Anti-Terrorism Unit, and the specialized units of the Metropolitan Police in Chattogram, Sylhet, and Rajshahi, he said.

The signing of a proposed Memorandum of Agreement would facilitate our ability to implement our Anti-Terrorism Assistance training programme and to donate new equipment to the police.

Second, we can work together to promote democracy and protect human rights.

"The United States is not perfect. We have embarked on our own democratic renewal. This journey includes tackling our own issues with police accountability and ensuring all Americans can cast their ballots on election day. And we are inviting countries around the world to make similar commitments to strengthen their democracies," the US Ambassador said.

The US Ambassador said the relations between the two countries grew with a series of recent engagements while two more important engagements will be held in the coming months.

Ambassador Haas said the two countries can enhance security cooperation.

"We are set to open the defence dialogue between the two countries soon... we want to expanding opportunities for defence trade, information sharing, and military-to-military cooperation between two countries, the US Ambassador said.

The Seminar was chaired by Ambassador Kazi Imtiaz Hossain, Chairman, BIISS. Maj Gen Mohammad Maksudur Rahman, OSP, BSP, psc, Director General, BIISS, delivered the Welcome Address.

Prof Ruksana Kibria, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka, talked on the topic titled, "The evolving Bangladesh- US relations". Brig Gen (Retd.) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain, Senior Fellow, South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance, North-South University and former Election Commissioner of Bangladesh, made a presentation on "Bangladesh-US Partnership for Enhanced Security in South Asia". Ambassador Humayun Kabir, President, Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI), presented "Contemporary Dynamics of Bangladesh-US relations and the Way Forward." The presentations were followed by the remarks of designated Discussant Ambassador Tariq A Karim, Director, Centre for Bay of Bengal Studies, Independent University Bangladesh.

Taking part in the discussion Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said that the US has been an important partner in Bangladesh's journey towards development.

He thanked the Biden Administration for voting in support of the UNGA Resolution on "Situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar" as well as for the recent recognition of the persecution on Rohingya as Genocide.

"Noting that the Indo-Pacific Strategy is one of the key initiatives in Asia and the Pacific, he hoped that Bangladesh and the USA will work together to make this region a peaceful one and create a conducive environment that will bring benefits for all countries," Momen said.

However, Momen requested the US government to withdraw the sanction on RAB and others.











