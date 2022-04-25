Hectic political activities ahead of AL council in Faridpur

Several quarters of the ruling Awami League (AL) have been active in Faridpur district after the fall of supremacy of former Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) minister and incumbent AL lawmaker from Faridpur Sadar constituency Engr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain. As it is assumed that AL will drop Khandaker Mosharraf from the seat so the quarters are actively trying to capture the top two posts of the district AL and also the constituency of Faridpur Sadar targeting the next general election.

According to AL insiders, running district AL President valiant freedom fighter Shubal Chandra Saha and General Secretary valiant freedom fighter Syed Masud Hossain have good terms with each other for being reselected in their incumbent posts aiming at the

upcoming Faridpur district AL council which is scheduled to be held on May 12. It was learned that earlier they did not work independently in the time of Khandaker Mosharraf's supremacy.

Besides, it is heard that President Shubal Chandra and General Secretary Masud Hossain are blessed by AL central Presidium Member Kazi Zafarullah.

Meanwhile, district AL Vice-President Shamim Haque, Zila Parishad Chairman Shamsul Haque (Bhola Master) and Faridpur Sadar Municipal Mayor Amitav Bose have good relationship among them. In the district, they are known to be blessed by AL central Presidium Member Abdur Rahman, said AL insiders.

At the same time, some businessmen politicians are also active in the field ahead of the conference. Of them, AK Azad, former President of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FBCCI) and Ha-meem group Chairman, and Joshoda Jibon Debnath, Director of FBCCI and Director of Bengal Commercial Bank Limited.

Jibon Debnath is also a member of Liberation War Affairs Sub-committee of central Awami League and the President of Faridpur district Puja Udjapan Parishad.

Meanwhile, Probir Sikdar, well-known journalist of Faridpur, has declared himself as a general secretary candidate of the district AL and in this regard he has been campaigning on social media.

Talking to local Awami League leaders and activists, it is learned that many people have become or are becoming active in the politics of Faridpur centering on the conference. Besides getting the post of district Awami League, everyone is desperate to get a 'Boat' symbol ticket from Sadar seat in the next election.

AL insiders said, Kazi Zafarullah, Shamim Haque, Bhola Master, AK Azad, Jibon Debnath and many more are keeping eye on the Faridpur Sadar (Faridpur-3) constituency in the next general election.

Another faction centered on Juba League presidium member and AL lawmaker from Faridpur-4 Nixon Chowdhury is trying to be active in Faridpur politics. They want to set Nixon in the seat.

Meanwhile, an extended meeting of the district Awami League was held on April 16 ahead of the conference.

In the meeting, AL presidium member Abdur Rahman said that there has been no politics in Faridpur since 2008. He said those who have done or want to do politics are not allowed to do so. There was another part who did not do politics after getting all the opportunities, they looted. In the conflict between the two, politics in Faridpur was completely absent.

He blamed former minister Khandaker Mosharraf, an MP from Faridpur-3 (Sadar) constituency, for the situation. However, he did not mention the name of MP Mosharraf in his speech. Abdur Rahman is a former MP of Faridpur-1 constituency.

While talking to the Daily Observer, Faridpur AL President Shubal Chandra Saha said, "In 2016, after we took charge, we did well for some time. Then a naughty circle gulped our MP (Mosharraf) and our disagreement was created. After that we were trying to do some party work but we were not allowed to do it. Our leader Sheikh Hasina knows everything."

"Even after the fall of this domination some people are still active who were once in contact with them. Sadly, money is now the determinant in politics. People do not calculate whether this money is legal or illegal. We, the politicians in the field, always expect the wise decision of the leader. We, the field politicians, are always waiting for the wise decision of our leader Sheikh Hasina," he added.











