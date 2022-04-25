Video
Monday, 25 April, 2022
Home Front Page

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark arrives today

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark arrives today

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark arrives today

Mary Elizabeth, the Crown Princess of Denmark will arrive in Dhaka today (Monday) on a three-day visit to oversee the Danish funded projects in Bangladesh, especially visit Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar and climate vulnerable community in Sundarban areas to observe the ground reality.
    The crown princess is the wife of Frederik, crown prince of Denmark, will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and will hold a series of meetings in Dhaka and meet the Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar refugee camps.
She is scheduled to reach Cox's Bazar at around 5:00pm on Monday and will join a briefing by the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) Tuesday morning, according to the Foreign Ministry.
The princess will travel to Rohingya camps by car from Cox's Bazar town and observe soil erosion control and environmental restoration activities of DRC through tree plantation at Camp 5.
She will interact with 8 to 10 Rohingya beneficiaries in an open shed. The Danish crown princess will plant trees there. Princess Mary will also interact with the host community.
From Cox's Bazar, she will travel to Satkhira Wednesday morning and visit village Kolatoli to meet climate-vulnerable people.
The crown princess will visit the multipurpose cyclone shelter in the nearby community, meet its management committee and learn about their functionality during a cyclone.
She will avail of a boat ride to the Sundarban and interact with the forest officials during a 15-minute walk through the natural resource, discussing biodiversity and saltwater intrusion in the mangrove area.
The crown princess is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Istanbul Wednesday night.







