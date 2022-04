111Observer Desk22

The examinations of MBA (Bangla Programme) of Open University will begin from May 13, 2022, says a press release.

The exams of 2nd batch, 2nd semister, 1st batch and 3rd semister exam-2020 (Term 202) under the prgramme will begin. For more information everyone requested to visit the BOU website: www.bou.ac.bd.