Mild heat wave may continue

The ongoing mild to moderate heat wave is likely to continue in Khulna division and the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Gopalgonj and Patuakhali, a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) release said today.

Rain or thundershowers with intense lightning flashes accompanied by temporary gusty wind is also likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, said the weather bulletin issued for the next 24 hours commencing at 9am on Sunday.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

However, the day temperature may rise by (1-2) degrees Celsius and night temperature may rise slightly over the country. BSS









