

11th death anniv of Fawzia Samad

Today (April 25) is the 11th death anniversary of Begum Fawzia Samad, wife of late M A Samad, founder of Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd.She devoted her whole life to the cause of the womenfolk of the country and served in different capacities, including as president of Dhaka Ladies Club for long 38 years till her death, said a press release.Fawzia Samad also played a vital role in establishing Bangladesh General Insurance Co. Ltd, (BGIC) from the very beginning from behind, for which the BGIC family will always remember her contribution with deep sense of gratitude.She was born in a respectable Muslim family of Sylhet in 1929 and breathed her last on April 25, 2011 in a hospital at Singapore. She was the mother of Towhid Samad, Chairman of BGIC, Fancy Samad, Tamju Samad, and Sabrina Samad.In 1949 Fawzia Samad along with her husband MA Samad founded and edited a magazine named "Minar" for the children and youth of the country.