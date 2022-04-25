Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 April, 2022, 9:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

11th death anniv of Fawzia Samad

Published : Monday, 25 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Observer Desk

11th death anniv of Fawzia Samad

11th death anniv of Fawzia Samad

Today (April 25) is the 11th death anniversary of Begum Fawzia Samad, wife of late M A Samad, founder of Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd.
She devoted her whole life to the cause of the womenfolk of the country and served in different capacities, including as president of Dhaka Ladies Club for long 38 years till her death, said a press release.
Fawzia Samad also played a vital role in establishing Bangladesh General Insurance Co. Ltd, (BGIC) from the very beginning from behind, for which the BGIC family will always remember her contribution with deep sense of gratitude.
She was born in a respectable Muslim family of Sylhet in 1929 and breathed her last on April 25, 2011 in a hospital at Singapore. She was the mother of Towhid Samad, Chairman of BGIC, Fancy Samad, Tamju Samad, and Sabrina Samad.
In 1949 Fawzia Samad along with her husband MA Samad founded and edited a magazine named "Minar" for the children and youth of the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BOU MBA exam begins May 13
Mild heat wave may continue
11th death anniv of Fawzia Samad
Bridge, 3 flyovers open today for north-bound Eid holidaymakers
Passengers pay extra toll at over 400 BIWTA ghat points
Dhaka-Ctg Highway repairs may bring travel woes during Eid
Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan visits the construction work
BCL leader stabbed dead in Chattogram


Latest News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Husband grilled in Kalabagan doctor murder case
Proposed Mass Media Bill: Press freedom to suffer, says NOAB
BCL leader picked up by law enforcers, police say 'no'
Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sunday
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Baridhara 2-0 in BPL
HC orders to evict 43 illegal establishments on Ichamati River bank
Construction worker dies from electrocution in city
Awareness raised on autism: Saima Wazed
First commercial flight out of Sanaa in six years postponed
Most Read News
TCB's edible oil was being smuggled to India
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
At least 12 killed as migrant boat crashes off Tunisian coast
Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan visits the construction work
One killed, 14 missing after boat sinks off Lebanon
Sumaiya tops BJSC exam
Explosion at Nigerian oil refinery, over 100 killed
Dental college admission test result published, 59.77 pc pass
Covid infection may rise in Bangladesh: Minister
BCL leader stabbed dead in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft