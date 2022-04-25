Bridge, 3 flyovers open today for north-bound Eid holidaymakers

The Road Transport and Highways Division (RTHD) is working relentlessly to keep roads and highways smooth for vehicular movements and reduce sufferings of the Eid holidaymakers ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Three flyovers- Nawzore, Shafipur and Garai- on Joydebpur-Tangail-Elenga Highway and the second Nalka Bridge in Sirajganj will open tomorrow (Today) for ensuring uninterrupted movements of the country's northern region-bound vehicular," RTHD Secretary Md Nazrul Islam said on Sunday.

He said this while talking to journalists after attending a function of handing over a cheque for Taka 42.5 crore to Dhaka Bypass Expressway Development Company Limited by Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited under the loan assistance for constructing the Dhaka Bypass Expressway, said a press release.

Along with extending the feeder roads of the highway from Dhaka to Hatikamrul in Sirajganj, the official said, bus-bays have been constructed to ease the traffic congestion at Kadda intersection of the district.

Necessary steps have been taken to keep the road from Abdullahpur to Joydebpur under Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) smooth for vehicular movement towards Gazipur, especially on Dhaka-Mymensigh highways, Nazrul added.

He said entrance and exit points of the capital along with important spots of different roads and highways have been brought under the CCTV coverage to take necessary steps to tackle traffic congestion or tackle road accident.

According to the press release, the 48-kilometer-long Dhaka Bypass Expressway from Joydebpur (Gazipur) to Madanpur of Narayanganj via Bhulta is being constructed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) at a cost of Taka 3,585 crore.

Dhaka Bypass Expressway Development Company Limited is constructing the expressway while the Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited today handed over the cheque for Taka 42.5 crore out of Taka 1,075 crore as a part of loan assistance. Chief Executive Officer of the Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited SM Anisuzzaman and Head of Credit and Investment Department Sheikh Anwar Sadat were present at the function, among others. BSS











