

Country likely to bear brunt of ban on edible oil export



In March, Argentina halted export registrations of soybean oil as drought affected the yield. The country supplied 48% of global soy oil supply last year. Consequently, the world edible oil market experienced turbulence.



Under these circumstances, the recent export ban by the world's top palm oil exporter Indonesia has pushed the international edible oil market into its threshold. Surely, the ban would mount pressure on another palm exporter Malaysia. Following the Indonesia export ban, palm oil prices on Saturday surged by at least Tk 300 per maund in Chattogram's Khatunganj--the largest essential commodity hub in Bangladesh. Understandably, sky would be the limit for edible oil prices now. Meanwhile, non-branded loose soybean oil was found unavailable in Dhaka retail markets on Saturday.



Importer countries have been struggling to reduce burden on people by lowering tax and increasing subsidised sales. For example, in order to stabilise the market, Bangladesh in March withdrew 15% value-added tax (VAT) on oil refining, 5% on retail and 15% on import. The government has also been offering the item to the low-income people in the Open Market Sales (OMS) at a subsidised rate. The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) in its market monitoring report fixed non-branded soybean at Tk155-158, bottled soybean at Tk160-170 and palm oil at Tk145-150. But, these initiatives are being proved insufficient to stabilise the market. Unpackaged palm oil was found at Tk170-190 per litre on Saturday.



According to government estimates, soybean oil demand in the country is one lakh tonne per month. Some 65,000 tonnes of the monthly demand is met by importing crude soybean oil. Yearly, 20 lakh tonnes of edible oil is required, while the local production hovers around only around 2 lakh tonnes. The imported 18 lakh tonnes of edible oil incorporate 46% soybean and 53% palm oil. Bangladesh's 80% palm import comes from Indonesia and 20% from Malaysia. Since, Bangladesh depends on import, the price of edible oil will soar further in the upcoming days.



