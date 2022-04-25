Our lesson from Rana Plaza tragedy

Dear Sir

It's already nine years since the Rana Plaza tragedy in our country shook the entire world. On April 24 in 2013 five garment factories, supplying major international brands were reduced to rubble leaving 1,132 garment workers dead and 2,500 injured.



Since the collapse of Rana Plaza, we have learnt more about modern slavery and our connection to it. It has manifested before the world how in the name of modern civilization human lives matter so cheap to a number of profit mongering people.



When this tragedy haunts us, we still find garment workers taking to street in demand of their arrear, bonus and a salary at least compatible to the current market. Sadly, all finally goes in deaf ears to the concerned authorities.



Had we taken minimum lesson from the Rana Plaza tragedy, we did not have to see many workers in different factories catching inferno to death.



We expect, the Rana Plaza collapse survivors to be given due compensation as many of them are counting days with uncertainty losing their workability, important limbs.

Chunnu

Old Dhaka