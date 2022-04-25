Imran Khan’s fall and Pakistan’s political future

Pakistan, an independent Muslim state in South Asia, gained independence from the British on August 14, 1947. Pakistan is one of the two nuclear-armed states in South Asia. Therefore, the country's political transformation is at the center of discussions in the South Asian geopolitical context.



In recent times, there has been a shift in leadership in Pakistan's political arena, which has brought the country to the brink of a political crisis. In the 75-year history of the country, no Prime Minister has been able to complete their term.



Pakistan seems to have followed the footsteps of history with the removal of Imran Khan Niazi as the 22nd Prime Minister starting from the first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan. After a long drama of political crisis in the last few days in the Pakistani political arena, Imran Khan, the head of the government of Pakistan, was finally ousted by a direct vote of no-confidence in the lawmakers in an emergency session of the Pakistani legislature on April 10.



Needless to say, the context for the removal of the recently departed Imran Khan as the first Prime Minister of Pakistan through a no-confidence vote was set long ago. Analysts believe that the country's fragile economy after the coronavirus, the lack of confidence in the military behind the scenes, and Imran Khan's visit to Russia at the start of the latest Russia-Ukraine war have resulted in Imran Khan's power to alienate Western powers, especially the United States.



The military has always been a key player in Pakistan's politics. In the past, we have witnessed a scenario of direct military rule during half of the country's political rule. Apart from that, everyone including Imran Khan was in power; they were able to rise to power through the direct role of the military.



When Imran Khan came to power in January 2016, the support of the military was also observed. The ambitious attitude of the Pak generals has always kept the democratic government of Pakistan at bay. And with the support of the military and the upper class, Imran Khan came to power. But analysis of the reasons for Imran Khan's ouster after three years and seven months as elected Prime Minister further reveals a direct disagreement between Imran Khan and Pakistan's army chief General Kamar Javed Bajwa over the appointment of the chief of Pakistan's intelligence service (ISI) earlier this year.



When there is a public disagreement between the Prime Minister of a country and the army chief of a country, it goes without saying that something is going to happen in the internal politics of the country. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections.



Imran Khan came to power through the green signal of the Pakistani military and emerged as the 'charismatic' leader of Pakistan. After being elected, Imran Khan may have thought that as the world was becoming more polarized and America could no longer retain its dominance as the sole superpower, he focused on maintaining relations with all.



In particular, he saw the role of China, Russia and Iran in the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the re-emergence of the Taliban there. And while Imran Khan was calculating the effects of the new geopolitical polarization as a result of the recent Russia-Ukraine war and the position the United States was signaling by abstaining from voting on the UN resolution, it was not well received.



Such behavior by a longtime US ally has forced the United States to take an anti-Imran stance. Apart from that, the military's lack of confidence in the Imran government brings together rival opposition alliances. The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan People's Party formed an alliance and elected Shahbaz Sharif, the brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, as Prime Minister.



The question now is how long the opposition alliances will be able to run the government together in the future politics of Pakistan. Because there are allegations of unbridled corruption against the leaders of their alliance.



Apart from this, it remains to be seen how much the new government will be able to handle the socio-economic crisis in Pakistan. Disagreements may arise between them on matters of personal interest and on policy issues. Only time will tell how long the unity of the opposition will last.



The question of election will come only if there is a rift between them. And how fast or late the election will be will depend on their unity. Like Pakistan's political problems, its economic problems are no less. The country is involved in various types of wars. There are also conflicts with neighbouring India over various issues, including Kashmir. The country has a huge refugee problem.



In this case, if the current government wants to revive the country's economy, then it has to take the help of multinational economic organizations. And they need the help of the United States to get help from the World Bank, the IMF, and the ADB. And in taking Pakistan to the American belt, Shahbaz Sharif's government may have to face the challenge of the Chinese alliance.



Despite Imran Khan lost power, his popularity remains in Pakistani politics, which will allow him to return to the masnad with the confidence of the military in the next elections.



Because as we have seen, he also lost by a narrow margin in the no-confidence vote. So he will want to use his popularity in the next election. And in this case, the historic disagreement of the government formed by the opposition alliance can bring Imran back to the politics of voting twice as strong.



However, he must move forward with goodwill towards the people as well as the military. However, when the political upheaval will take place will depend on with how much political foresight the present government is able to control the situation at home and abroad.

Md Ittakharul Islam Sifat, Student, university of Chittagong

















