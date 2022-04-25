

Farewell to Civil Service Academy



Khashru who was sitting beside the driver on the left bore the brunt of the savage impact. The driver was thrown out but was unhurt. Kazi Rokibuddin in the back seat escaped without any injury. There was, however, one unmistakable effect on Rakib: he completely forgot what happened on that fateful day! Khashru's chin was broken in two. His jaws were badly dislocated, teeth broken and he bled profusely from his wounds. It was great good luck for him to be quickly moved to the Kohat CMH.



Khashru convalesced in the hospital with maximum attention of the doctors and nurses and care of senior colleagues in the civil and armed services such as deputy commissioner Lodhi, ISSB Major Atique and Major Ashraf and their wives. He had to remain in the hospital even after Rakib and I had left to go back to the academy in Lahore during September 1968. Khashru had to undergo a number of delicate surgeries in Kohat and Lahore.



The reply to the vital question as to where was I, when the accident occurred may seem mysterious: I was in Dhaka on unexpected leave organised by Khashru himself with the robust help of Rakib. It was probably early in August that day told the deputy commissioner Lodhi that I had my wife and two little sons in Dhaka. Lodhi was pleasantly surprised. He then smiled and generously told me, 'You should go home for a week or so for reunion with the family. I shall grant you leave immediately. The only condition is that you pay for your own air ticket.' I was elated and immediately borrowed money from Khashru and Rakib to meet my travel expenses.



I did not know about the accident until I came to Peshawar on my way back to Kohat. Shamsuddin informed me of the terrible accident that took Khashru so near to the jaws of death. 'You see, Shelley Bhai,' he further said, 'Khashru had indirectly saved you from an accident which could be fatal in your case. After all, Khashru is well-built and physically much stronger than you or me. If you had been present in Kohat, you would have been in the front seat as you are the seniormost in the group. You would then have little chance to survive. Rakib told me that Khashru forced him to seat in the back as he (Khashru) needed more space because of his larger physique!'



I was thankful to Allah almighty for creating conditions to help me escape the terrible accident. Khashru being of a sturdy built survived the accident although with long and painful sufferings. I, as Shamsuddin pointed out, 'might not have survived at all! All our colleagues in the academy shared our sorrow caused by the sufferings of Khashruzzaman Choudhury. He could not return to the academy from Kohat in late September. He was also unable to take the final passing out examination with us during early October, nor could he accompany us from the eastern wing to come to Dhaka for posting for on the job training as assistant commissioner.



Farewell to Civil Service Academy:

Late September and early October 1968 witnessed our last days in the Civil Service Academy at Lahore. Immediately on return from the district, we found little time for rejoicing the reunion in the academy because of the challenge of the rigorous final passing out examination we spent in the daylight hours and considerable part of the nights preparing for the FPO within the few days at our disposal. Even as we took the examinations we bade good bye to one another with a heavy heart.



We did not know when, if ever, we would meet again and under what circumstances. Colleagues from the western wing would be in the western part and the easterners in the east. There was no way to predict that within a relatively short time the two wings would be sundered by the sanguinary war of liberation of Bangladesh. Moreover, whether from the east or the west, our colleagues in the Foreign Service would be posted to distant and different foreign lands.



The opportunity of frequent meeting with them would be rare. As we thought of the immediate parting of ways, I remember what the director of the academy Abdul Majid said to us in one of the very first encounters. 'Please remember', he said in a mellow voice, 'remember this is your last chance to make friends. This is an educational and training institution. It is like the school, the college and the university you have left behind, your class friends of those times were sincere and genuine friends. As they were your class mates and did not have any interest to obtain from you. So it is in this academy this is your last chance to make genuine friends.'

