Actions need to reduce risks

The disease is characterized by fever, secondary anemia, splenomegaly and transition from acute to chronic. The severity and persistence of the disease depends on many factors such as: species and types of parasites, immunity of the patient, environment etc.



The word malaria was first used by Torti in 1751. The Italian word "Mal" means - polluted and the word "aria" means air. At that time people thought that the disease was caused by consuming polluted air. It begins with the bite of an infected Anopheles female mosquito, which enters the circulatory system through its saliva and eventually reaches the liver, where they mature and reproduce.



World Malaria Day is celebrated around the world on April 25 every year. Under the auspices of the World Health Organization, this day is observed by its member states around the world and other organizations associated with it to raise awareness and prevent malaria. In 2012, about six lakh people died of malaria. A large number of them were African children. Malaria has been reported in parts of Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Europe.



Many people call malaria a tropical or sub-tropical disease, but that is not true. In the past, there have been malaria epidemics in Sweden, Finland, and northern Russia.



Even in the 1930's, about 60-70 million people a year were infected with malaria in the America.Malaria was a major regional disease in South China, Southeast Asia, Indonesia, India, and Asia Minor. Some islands, such as the Central and South Pacific Islands, the Galapagos Islands, Guam, Hawaii, the Midway Islands, and New Zealand have no malaria.



Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during low humidity and coastal areas, and low desert and mountainous areas. Its spread depends on the presence of carrier mosquitoes.In the last 75 years, the disease has declined in many parts of the world. Once malaria-prone Europe is now free of the disease, and it is almost eradicated from South America.



According to a recent World Health Organization estimate, hundreds of countries and about 40% of the world's population are still at risk.



Experts and researchers have found a link between climate change and the once-extinct malaria recurrence.Sir Patrick Manson, a pioneer of tropical diseases and medicine, speculated in 1894 that mosquitoes are carriers of malaria.



It was under his continued guidance and encouragement that Sir Ronald Ross, a British physician, completed that wonderful discovery in India in 1897-98, mosquito of course a carrier of the malaria virus and was twice awarded the Nobel Prize.



Although Ronald Ross discovered the role of the Anopheles mosquito as a carrier of malaria in humans, his major achievement was the discovery of the complete life cycle of the bird malaria virus in Culex mosquitoes.He re-established this cycle from bird to mosquito and from mosquito to bird.



Subsequently, many scientists and researchers have unequivocally proved that only a few species of Anopheles are carriers of malaria and three species of Plasmodium are the cause of malaria.The malaria parasite is a single-celled animal belonging to the genus Plasmodium, which infects humans with four species: Plasmodium vivax, P. ovale, P. malariae andP. falciparum. Malaria parasites need two hosts for survival and reproduction, human and female Anopheles mosquitoes.



Mosquitoes are carriers because mosquitoes spread the disease from one person to another. Parasites enter the human body through the bite of an infected female Anopheles mosquito.Within half an hour of the bite, the parasite reaches the liver with the bloodstream and begins to reproduce there. This part of the life cycle of a bacterium is called the 'erythocitic cycle'.



After a few days, it leaves the liver and invades the red blood cells, where they begin another round of red blood cell cycle.



The red blood cells soon burst into germs and release parasites into the bloodstream. At the same time some toxic substances are also released. The patient then shivers and feels a high fever.



In many cases, malaria patients may have a continuous fever for a few days. Infected red blood cells attach to small blood vessels in the brain, kidneys, liver, lungs, and digestive tract. The patient may become unconscious due to fainting and convulsions. This is cerebral malaria. Eventually the patient died within a few hours.



Of the 34 species of Anopheles mosquitoes that exist in Bangladesh, seven are known to spread malaria. Of these seven, four are Anophelis dirus, A. philippinensis, A. sundaicus andA. minimusare important carrier of malaria. The remaining three A. aconitus, A. annularis andA. vagus dueto their presence in malaria-infested areas have been identified as a carrier of malaria. A. dirus spreads malaria in the hilly forested areas and foothills of eastern Bangladesh.



This wild species lives outside the house and stings mainly at midnight. They are not found in the homes during the day. They rest for a while before sucking blood and run out immediately after taking blood. They also sting outside the house.Malaria has always been a major public health problem in Bangladesh. The disease is still a regional disease in the northern and eastern parts of the country bordering India and Myanmar.



It has been observed that people who have migrated from malaria free zones to greater Chittagong and Chittagong hill tracts are more prone to malaria attacks and deaths. Even in Dhaka city malaria is often reported.



Currently, malaria eradication strategies include rapid malaria detection and treatment at medical centres. Malaria is usually diagnosed through blood tests using blood films or antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests. Modern technology has improved the use of polymerase chain reaction to detect parasite DNA, but is not widely used in malaria-infected areas due to its cost and complexity.



Malaria transmission can be reduced by preventing mosquito bites by using mosquito nets or other mosquito repellents. Other ways to control mosquitoes include applying pesticides and letting out stagnant water, where mosquitoes usually lay their eggs. If mosquito eggs are found in stagnant water, pesticides or kerosene should be sprinkled there. The disease is treated with anti-malarial drugs such as quinine or artemisinin group.

Md Arafat Rahman, Columnist & Asst. Officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University











