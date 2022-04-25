

Bangladesh’s economic base is strong but needs to be vigilant



Bangladesh's economy has huge potential. Moving forward at breakneck speed. Covid-19 has hampered our progress a bit, but we believe it will continue to move forward in the days to come. In this case, we have a lot to learn from Sri Lanka. We will not go beyond what we can not dream. Everyone expects to undertake any development project beyond our capacity. At home and abroad, those who are by our side today as genuine friends of our economy, can withdraw their support at any time.



Therefore, the government, as in the past, has to think only about the real development sector, income-generating potential sector, and poverty alleviation sector. Policymakers need to make sure that we are never in danger. In the uncertain future, even if there is a bigger push like the Covid-19 pandemic, we have to keep an eye on it so that we can cope like this time. Only then will we be able to stand in a developed country, with people from all walks of life.



Considering the economic situation, it would not be right to match Bangladesh with Sri Lanka. The society and economy of the two countries are different. They will evaluate them. Sri Lanka, which a decade ago was on the verge of emerging as an upper-middle-income country, is now on the verge of bankruptcy. The country is not getting electricity now as it cannot buy fuel. Driving is becoming difficult.



Due to a lack of papers, the examination is not going to be taken in the educational institution. Commodity prices are skyrocketing. In this situation, the government is on the verge of collapse due to public protests. The crisis-stricken South Asian country has also sought a loan from Bangladesh. But considering the overall situation, Bangladesh Bank has said that they will not give loans.



Not only the financial crisis but also the growing dependence on China and the family dictatorship are being blamed for the current crisis in Sri Lanka. Bangladesh has a stable democracy, developing economy is moving forward. The economic base is also very strong. Bangladesh is researching this subject and is closely monitoring it. The economy of Sri Lanka and the economy of Bangladesh are not the same, so it would not be right to match.



The situation in Sri Lanka is so dire that inflation, high unemployment and shortages of almost all necessities have created many problems. Sri Lanka has undertaken several mega projects in their country for more than a decade which are currently considered superfluous.



Sri Lanka is currently reeling from the worst economic crisis in its 74-year history. Sri Lanka is the most advanced economy in South Asia, with a per capita GDP of over 4,000 USD. 95% of Sri Lankans are educated and their education system is the most people-oriented in South Asia. Their health system is also the best in South Asia. Sri Lanka was also a major tourist destination in South Asia. But over the years, Sri Lanka's economy has been in deep crisis.



The growing shortage of imported goods in the country is ruining the lives of the people. The country has been going through a food crisis for months. With foreign exchange reserves at an all-time low, it is safe to say that they cannot deal with the crisis by importing food from abroad. The growing shortage of essential commodities has brought about an unprecedented catastrophe in public life. The line for buying various items is getting longer and longer, as a result of which the anti-government rallies of angry people are also getting bigger day by day.



The foreign exchange rate of the Sri Lankan rupee was 190 rupees per dollar a few days ago, but in the last two months, it has risen to over 360 rupees. Within the next year, Sri Lanka will have to repay 7.3 billion in interest. This means that Sri Lanka is on the verge of financial bankruptcy. Since 2009, analysts feel that Sri Lanka has to pay the ultimate price for taking projects everywhere in the form of foreign loans. Due to India's role in the Sri Lankan civil war, it began to distance itself from India and lean towards China.



China also facilitates the construction of a deep seaport at Hambantota under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the construction of a Chinese city near the seaport in Colombo and the construction of the Rajapaksa airport in a forested area. Later, when the construction of the Hambantota deep-sea port was completed, it was seen that there was not enough demand for port use. Sri Lanka was finally forced to lease the port to China for 99 years after failing miserably to increase its port revenue. Some other projects are of the same difficulty.



Many people are worried about the tendency of Bangladesh to take up very expensive projects in the future as well as Sri Lanka to get trapped in the debt trap. When the World Bank canceled its decision to provide a loan for the Padma Bridge project on June 29, 2012, the Prime Minister surprised the whole world with her bold decision to build the Padma Bridge with his funds.



That one decision has forever changed the image of Bangladesh's international floorless basket in the world. The Padma Bridge road will be opened for traffic on June 30. There are many more mega projects. But many have suggested that we have to learn from Sri Lanka's bankruptcy and economic collapse. However, our firm belief and expectation is that Bangladesh will be Bangladesh, not Sri Lanka. The soil under our feet is strong.

Hiren Pandit is a Columnist

and Researcher















